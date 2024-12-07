No. 17 Houston men’s basketball bounces back with win against Butler

No. 17 Houston men’s basketball defeated Butler 79-51 in Fertitta Center on Saturday in the Big 12 Big East Battle.

“Our difference tonight was the discipline,” head coach Kelvin Sampson said. “We did better at the little things, which is what we emphasized all week.”

The Cougars entered the second half with a 28-18 lead but continued to strengthen their advantage.

After combining for only five points in the first, redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp and graduate guard L.J. Cryer came alive in the second half. Cryer scored 18 of his 20 points and Sharp scored 13 of 16. During the period Sharp hit back-to-back 3-pointers that extended Houston’s lead to 23.

Redshirt sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux also had a second-half surge, as he upped his total to 14 with 10 second-half points, a milestone in his recovery from a season-ending Achilles injury last season.

Junior guard Milos Uzan matched a season-high with 13 points in the game.

“I am getting super comfortable,” Uzan said.

After committing eight turnovers in the first half, the Cougars regained control and turned the ball over only twice in the second. Despite early shooting struggles, Houston’s defense held Butler to 28% shooting from the field. Once the Cougars’ offense found its rhythm, they pulled away with ease.

With the win, graduate forward J’Wan Roberts became the winningest player in program history with 122. He totaled 12 rebounds as the Cougars outrebounded the Bulldogs 41-22.

Sophomore forward Jo Jo Tugler added eight rebounds as he got the start over senior forward Ja’Vier Francis. “He’s been our best player night in and night out along with L.J.,” said Sampson of Tugler’s start.

The Cougars are now 5-3 on the season. They return to the Fertitta Center on Dec. 10 to face Troy at 7 p.m.

