No. 15 Houston men’s basketball stifles Troy, breaks school record

No. 15 Houston men’s basketball defeated Troy 62-42 in Fertitta Center on Tuesday to extend their home winning streak to 27, the longest in the nation.

During this game, UH set a record for the fewest points allowed in a first half in program history, as they limited the Trojans to just 11 points in the opening half. Their previous best came in 2016 when they held UConn to 12 first-half points.

“Our defense is more connected, our communication is so much better,” coach Kelvin Sampson said.

On the offensive front, Houston’s graduate guard L.J. Cryer led the way with a game-high 22 points on the night. He scored 11 of Houston’s last 15 in the opening half, in his third straight 20-point game.

“L.J. reminded me, for the first time he was here, of Marcus Sasser, especially tonight because this is the kind of game Marcus would always show up in,” Sampson said. “ L.J. played like a senior. He plays like, ‘This is the next game on our schedule. No matter who we play, this is an important game. I will come out tonight.’ I think that is a step forward in his leadership.”

Redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp was a key contributor adding 14 points to the scoreboard while contributing to four rebounds and assists, with three steals.

Troy struggled to find a rhythm, frequently turning the ball over under pressure for a total of ten times, giving UH the opportunity to score those points for themselves.

The first half demonstrated UH’s defensive ability to convert hustle plays into points as they ended the first half up 33-11.

Redshirt sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux contributed with a pull-up jumper while Cryer drilled a critical three-pointer to extend Houston’s lead to 45-24 in the second half.

The Cougars walked away with a decisive victory, propelled by their defensive discipline and a balanced offensive attack.

The Cougars improved to 6-3 on the season.

Their next game is against the Toledo Rockets on Wednesday, Dec 18 at 7:00 pm at the Fertitta Center.

[email protected]