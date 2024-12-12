Houston football lands Texas A&M quarterback Connor Weigman in portal

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Connor Weigman announced Wednesday night that he will transfer to Houston.

The Cypress, Texas native was a dual-sport athlete at Bridgeland High School before spending three seasons at Texas A&M.

The former five-star recruit appeared in 15 games for the Aggies, starting 13. He threw for 2,694 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Injuries derailed Weigman’s time in the marron and white. He began the 2024 season as the starting quarterback but suffered a shoulder injury. After returning, he lost the starting job to Marcel Reed in October. In 2023, an early-season foot injury ended his campaign.

On Monday, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback officially entered the transfer portal, telling ESPN, “I feel my best football is ahead of me. I wasn’t able to reach my full potential where I was at.”

The next day, Weigman visited Houston’s campus. By Wednesday, he announced his move in a social media post: “I’m coming home. Time to go to work, H-Town,” he wrote.

Houston, located just 30 miles south of Weigman’s hometown, emerged as an ideal destination for the quarterback to revitalize his career.

He looks to complement the Cougars’ (4-6) plans for an offensive comeback. They ranked 126th in passing for FBS schools in 2024 as sophomore quarterback Zeon Chriss started in the final seven games after senior quaterback Donovan Smith lost the starting job.

Last week, coach Willie Fritz hired offensive coordinator Slade Nagle. Nagle recognized in his introductory press conference that the Cougars would have “a presence in the portal.”

