Houston football loses defensive coordinator Shiel Wood to Texas Tech

Houston will have a new defensive coordinator in 2025, following Shiel Wood’s departure to Texas Tech.

Financial constraints were a driving force in the departure, with Tech outbidding Houston for Wood’s services.

“We would’ve liked for him to stay, but it came down to a financial situation, and (Texas Tech) was offering a heck of a lot more,” said football head coach Willie Fritz.

Wood, who was making $750,000 with Houston, is now slated to land a seven-figure deal with the Red Raiders.

In Wood’s lone year with the Cougars, they ranked 26th nationally defensively, and the second-best ranking of any team in the Big 12 conference. Additionally, Houston surrendered the second-fewest yards per game of any team in the conference, at 324.8 yards per game.

Houston filled one of its assistant coach vacancies this past week by hiring Slade Nagle as its next offensive coordinator. The attention will now turn to the defensive side, with a search for a replacement underway.

