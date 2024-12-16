Houston volleyball beats Colorado after losses to No. 17 Baylor, Texas Tech

Houston Volleyball finished the fall season with an overall record of 12-16 and 7-11 in the Big 12, its first losing record since 2019.

The Cougars did not reach the NCAA playoffs, as they had done in 2022 and 2023, and finished ninth in the sixteen-school Big 12.

Houston went 1-2 in their final games, with a win on senior day. Graduates Kate Georgiades and Angela Grieve later received year-end recognition from the Big 12 Conference, being voted to the All-Big 12 first and second teams, respectively.

Bears top Cougars

Houston volleyball fell to Baylor in a competitive five-set match at the Fertitta Center on Nov. 23.

The Bears started the fifth set hot, winning the first three points and then forced a Houston timeout at 6-2.

Baylor extended its advantage to 10-3, but Houston used a 5-1 stretch to force the Bears to use one of their timeouts at 11-8.

However, the Cougars’ comeback came up short, as Baylor won the race to 15 taking the set, 15-10, and the match, 3-2.

Grieve’s seven kills in the first set was the primary catalyst behind the Cougars 25-23 set one win.

Houston continued the momentum early in the second set. Winning the first three points, the Cougars forced Baylor to take both of its timeouts before extending its lead to eight on the back of a 3-0 run at 15-7. Another 3-0 run later in the set clinched the frame for Houston, giving the Cougars a 25-18 win.

Baylor turned the momentum in their favor the rest of the match. The Cougars struggled in the third set, hitting a mere .025 as the Bears defense was strong at the net, finishing with three blocks in the set. Despite Houston’s best efforts, Baylor scraped by with a 25-23 win in set three.

Baylor continued the momentum from the third into the fourth, winning the first five points, but Houston responded with a run of its own to close the gap to 11-9 and evened the score after Baylor took its first timeout at 14-13. The Bears eventually won the set 25-21 and forced a fifth set.

Senior outside hitter Elise McGhee captained Baylor’s offense with 15 kills and seven digs, finishing the match with 18 total points.

Graduate setter Jackie Barrett Frazier, who recorded nine kills, 29 assists and 17 digs, also played a crucial role in leading the late run.

Senior Katie Corelli continued a stellar senior season, posting a 19-6-41 line for a .317 hitting percentage to lead Cougar attackers. Grieve had a standout game, finishing with 18 kills and 14 digs.

Last road loss

Houston was defeated by the Texas Tech Red Raiders 3-1 in their final road match.

Despite a strong effort from Houston in the fourth set, Texas Tech fought back to claim a 25-21 victory and a 3-1 match win.

The Cougars fought hard in the opening set, but the Texas Tech Red Raiders edged out a 25-23 victory. Despite several offensive bursts and strong defensive plays, Houston’s late rally fell just short in a tightly contested set.

Houston started off evenly with Texas Tech, exchanging early points. Strong kills from Grieve and redshirt sophomore middle blocker Ella Wendel kept the Cougars competitive, while graduate student setter Annie Cooke provided consistent assists.

However, Texas Tech capitalized on Houston’s unforced errors, including service mistakes and attack miscues, to establish a mid-set lead. The first set ended with a 25-23 score with UH dropping the first set.

With the start of the second set, the Red Raiders delivered a commanding performance. Despite moments of brilliance from the Cougars, errors and aggressive Red Raiders attacks proved too much to overcome.

Houston showed moments of defensive and offensive cohesion in this set but was hampered by ten attack errors and four service errors.

Texas Tech capitalized on these mistakes while maintaining their offensive momentum.

The Red Raiders headed into the third set with a 2-0 lead and momentum on their side.

Houston bounced back in the third set, winning 25-21. Despite a strong challenge from Texas Tech, the Cougars held on with timely kills and solid defensive plays to secure the set victory.

A strong start from Texas Tech opened the set with an early service ace by senior libero Maddie Correa and a kill from graduate student outside hitter Mia Wesley, taking a quick 2-0 lead.

Houston responded with a kill by redshirt junior middle blocker Barakat Rahmon from Cooke and a service ace from redshirt senior setter Rebecca Rocassin to make it 4-4.

The Red Raiders struggled with errors in their attack and serving game, which allowed Houston to stay ahead despite Texas Tech’s attempts to fight back.

At 22-21, Grieve delivered a crucial kill, followed by Wendel to finish off the set, 25-21. Houston’s balanced offense and solid defense ultimately sealed the win.

At the start of the fourth set, Texas Tech responded to Houston’s strong play in the previous set with a solid 25-21 victory, securing the match win.

Despite Houston’s valiant effort, Texas Tech’s timely kills and Houston’s unforced errors helped the Red Raiders take control of the set.

Both teams started to find their rhythm in offense. Wendel had a key service ace, and junior outside hitter Avery Shimaitis added a timely kill for Houston.

Despite a trio of Cougars tallying 12 kills each, including a career-high total from Rahmon, UH fell in four sets to Texas Tech.

Rahmon led Houston attackers, hitting .400 with 12 kills and only two errors on 25 attempts. Joining Rahmon with a dozen kills, Corelli earned her 35th career match with double-digits in the category while Shimaitis nearly matched her career-best of 13.

Georgiades led the defensive effort against Texas Tech that saw Houston outhit the Red Raiders in this match.

Georgiades posted her 31st consecutive match with double-digit digs, tallying 18, while Grieve and senior outside hitter Julianna Dalton recorded 12 and 11, respectively.

Cooke earned her 35th career double-double as she posted 28 assists in addition to her 12 digs.

Senior Night

Houston celebrated its seven-member senior class and closed out the season with a sweep of Colorado, securing the victory inside Fertitta Center on Nov. 30.

Colorado tried to mount a comeback in the final set, jumping out to an early 6-2 lead; however, Houston didn’t allow the deficit to grow any larger.

A kill by Corelli tied the set at 10, and the Cougars never trailed the rest of the set. Houston went on to win the set 25-19 and secured the sweep.

UH pounced early in the opening set, taking a five-point advantage before racing to a 17-7 lead, forcing Colorado to use a timeout.

Houston did not allow the Buffalos to find an offensive rhythm, limiting them to only six kills in the frame.

The Cougar’s strong defense held Colorado to just a .037 hitting percentage. Houston fired on all cylinders in the first set and won 25-13.

In the following set, UH played strong offensively, quickly building a 10-3 lead, forcing Colorado to call its first timeout and regroup.

After the break, the Cougars kept up the pressure, extending the advantage to nine points before ending the second set with a 25-15 win.

While Houston shared the offensive load with seven players posting kills, Grieve led the way with nine.

Corelli and Shimaitis were not far behind, each adding seven kills.

