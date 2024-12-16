Tips for students to earn extra cash

As a college student, managing academic success while juggling the various expenses of college can be difficult.

Students often find themselves needing a little extra cash without having to disrupt their schedule. Here are some ways to get extra cash without it intervening with the busy college lifestyle.

Tutoring

If students are passionate and confident on a subject, tutoring other peers could be beneficial. There are many students who will have to take a mandatory course that is outside of their academic strengths and will look for extra help in order to succeed.

This will not only help other students in their academic success but it will also offer a steady income throughout the school semester.

Dog walking or sitting

Getting paid to look after someone’s pets while they are away or unable to do so themselves is a dream job for any animal lover.

Students can put up signs or make a social media post on their neighborhood app with their information for anyone in need of help with their pets.

Participate in research studies

The College of Education post research study requests often offer cash prizes to participants.

Participating in a research study not only benefits students by having the chance to earn extra cash, but also benefits classmates and professors in their studies and projects.

Sell items you don’t use

While navigating through college life, students often change their styles and have different interests.

This could be an opportunity to sell clothing and items you no longer use or need for some extra money.

Work at the campus writing center

If you enjoy writing and live on or near campus, this would be a good opportunity to do something you love and get paid for while doing it.

The UH writing center hires both graduate and undergraduate students to help the growing population of UH receive help on their college papers.

Front desk at dorms

Working at the front desk at dorms will allow resident students to have a set schedule for their shifts with enough time to be able to organize their day to be able to still fit in class and study time.

It’s one of the less stressful options and more convenient for resident students.

Part-time event help

During the year, different festivals and events take place for a couple of months, during the holiday season.

Therefore, getting a part-time job at a temporary festival or event such as carnivals and summer fairs would be ideal to get some extra cash in pocket.

