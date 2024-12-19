No. 15 Houston men’s basketball defeats Toledo 78-49

No. 15 Houston improved their nation-best home winning streak to 28 games, defeating Toledo 78-49. The win also marked the Cougars’ fourth consecutive game at home in which they did not trail.

Sophomore forward JoJo Tugler had his fingerprints all over the game just three minutes in, recording an offensive rebound, two free throws, an emphatic block and a bucket in the paint. However, two early fouls forced him to the bench shortly thereafter.

The fouling was just getting underway for Houston and Toledo, with both teams combining for 14 personal fouls midway through the half.

A turnover-turned hustle block from redshirt graduate guard Mylik Wilson highlighted an 18-3 run from the Cougars that gave them a commanding 28-8 lead at the 7:11 minute mark of the first half.

“When I threw it, they were kind of fighting for it. Their player got it, and I wasn’t gonna give up on the play, I was going to try and make a play and that’s what I did,” Wilson said.

Toledo scored 17 of their 22 first-half points in the final nine minutes, but Houston still held firm with a sizable 39-22 lead.

Houston dominated the rebound battle 28-10 at intermission, and redshirt sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux led the way with his six rebounds.

Redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp led all scorers for both teams with his 13 points, going 4-8 from the field and 4-4 from 3-point range.

On a Wednesday evening, a cold front swept through the city of Houston, and its presence was felt, as both teams combined to shoot a meager 4-25 from beyond the arc at halftime.

Graduate guard L.J. Cryer who came into the game with three consecutive 20+ point performances went scoreless until the 14:06 minute mark of the second half, after knifing to the rim for a layup.

A 6-0 run from Houston combined with a nearly three-mintue scoring drought from Toledo gave Houston its biggest lead thus far, at 60-33 with 11:34 remaining in the contest.

It was smooth sailing from that point forward, and Houston’s robust lead allowed for all of their available reserves to see action on the floor.

Arceneaux and Wilson both tallied a season-high 27 minutes off the bench and scored in double figures.

“Coach told me during halftime, just go until I can’t and he would get me a sub. I just pushed myself until I couldn’t,” Arceneaux said.

By game’s end, he had recorded a career-high 16 points, which led all Houston scorers.

Tugler, in spite of sporadic minutes due to fouls, notched 13 points on 5-6 shooting, and was instrumental defensively with his three blocks and two steals.

“He is extremely, extremely instinctive,” coach Kelvin Sampson said. “I thought the best play he made tonight was when he missed a bunny and swiped his big, long paw there and just tipped it in. That’s an unbelievable play.”

Senior guard Ramon Walker Jr. will undergo hand surgery after falling during pregame warmups. Walker is expected to miss 4-to-5 weeks of action, slating him for a return in late January.

The Cougars are now 7-3 on the season and will return to action for their final non-conference game on Dec. 21 at 1:00 p.m. against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

[email protected]