Cougars second-half struggles continue in loss to Arizona State

Houston women’s basketball lost 69-60 in a conference matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday at the Fertitta Center.

Houston entered halftime in a one-point deficit, but an 11-1 run by the Sun Devils late in the third quarter established a lead that the Cougars could not recover from.

This loss extends the Cougars’ losing streak to three games, and they have yet to win a conference matchup.

In the first quarter, the game was competitive as the Cougars effectively scored 17 points.

A layup from senior guard Eylia Love and a three-pointer by sophomore guard Gia Cooke established an early lead over Arizona State.

Both teams exchanged baskets early on and Houston led 17-16 at the end of the first period.

In the second quarter, Houston scored nine consecutive points, including three-pointers from sophomore guard Kierra Merchant and senior guard Ashley Chevalier, giving Houston its largest lead of the game at four points.

In the last two minutes of the half, a three-pointer by Cooke and two free throws by senior forward Peyton McFarland gave the Cougars their last lead for the rest of the game with a score of 35-32.

Returning from halftime, Houston allowed 22 points in the third quarter while only scoring nine themselves.

The Cougars demonstrated more drive in the fourth quarter, scoring two more points than the Sun Devils in the final period. However, the final 16 points Houston scored were not enough to overcome the deficit that Arizona State had created.

Senior guard Tyi Skinner led the Sun Devils with 18 points. Following in scoring was sophomore guard Jyah Lovett with 16 points and she also contributed four rebounds and two assists.

Senior center Nevaeh Parkinson recorded her second double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

McFarland kept Houston in this game as she recorded her first double-double of the season by grabbing a season-high 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Cooke followed in scoring with 13 points including two made three-pointers. Sophomore guard Summer Bostock played a big role off the bench, contributing 11 points and seven rebounds in the game.

Injuries have been an issue all season for the Cougars, and with only seven healthy players, they continue to search for their identity as a team and overcome adversity.

“You have to be dogs to fight through adversity and those moments,” coach Ronald Hughey said.

With the loss, Houston drops to 3-9 overall and remains winless in conference play. An 0-3 record places the Cougars at the bottom of the Big 12.

The Cougars play the BYU Cougars in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday at 8:00 pm. BYU is also 0-3 in conference play, so both teams will be seeking their first conference win.

[email protected]