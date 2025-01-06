Houston prepares for the cold front: Here are some essential tips to stay safe

Starting this week, temperatures in Houston are expected to dip into the low thirties along with multiple weather advisories including a potential light freeze, as the cold front prepares to hit the city and surrounding areas.

The week is expected to bring the coldest temperatures so far this winter, according to meteorologists at ABC 13.

The return of UH students for the spring 2025 semester is expected to coincide with the temperature drop. Therefore, here are a few tips on how to manage through the freezing temperatures and ensure safety.

Protect your home and pets

To safeguard homes, insulate and wrap exposed pipes to prevent freezing and bursting. Let faucets drip, enabling a continuous water flow and reducing the risk of frozen pipes.

Bring all pets indoors to ensure their safety as well. Provide a warm and secure space for them during the extreme weather to protect their health and well-being.

If using space heaters, keep a distance of at least three feet away from anything flammable and never leave pets unattended to prevent fires.

Stay updated

Be on the lookout for weather advisories. Follow local media to stay up to date on forecasted temperatures.

Students are recommended to keep an eye on UH’s social media or CougarNet emails for potential announcements from the University. This will help plan activities and make necessary preparations.

Stock up on essentials

As with any other climatic event, stock up on essential items. Stock up on nonperishable items like canned goods, granola bars and dry cereals. Don’t forget bottled water in case the pipes freeze.

Refill prescriptions and have over-the-counter medications like pain relievers, cold medicine and first-aid supplies. Have extra blankets, hand warmers and thermal socks in case of power outages.

Keep items like toilet paper, tissues, baby wipes and hand sanitizer handy.

Plan for power outages

Houston has experienced power outages during past weather events, like the tropical storm Beryl during the summer of 2024 and the infamous 2021 Texas freeze. Therefore, preparing for similar outages should be part of your plan.

Stock up on batteries and flashlights, fill up the cars with fuel and prepare portable chargers for phones and other chargeable devices in case of a power loss.

Although, authorities ensure that proactive steps have been taken to ensure all equipment are ready in case of any drastic changes, according to CenterPoint Energy.

“We’re continuing to monitor the severe cold weather expected across several of the communities we serve in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana and Ohio,” the company said in a statement to KHOU 11.

“We will continue to actively monitor the models for any severe weather and urge our customers to stay alert in anticipation of quickly changing weather conditions.”

Prepare cars and drive cautiously

Before hitting the road, prepare the car for icy conditions. Check that all tires are properly inflated and have good tread.

Ensure the windshield washer fluid is rated for freezing temperatures, and verify antifreeze levels to prevent engine trouble.

AAA advises driving only if necessary. However, if situations force students to drive in such harsh weather, extreme caution is highly recommended.

Freezing rain can create black ice, increasing the risk of accidents. Students should make sure to reduce speed, accelerate and decelerate gradually, increase the following distance and understand how the brakes perform on icy roads to ensure maximum safety.

Stay warm

Dressing in layers is essential when dealing with cold temperatures. A cozy blanket and sweatshirt might not be enough to keep the body warm.

Three layers of clothing is usually recommended to beat the cold weather, according to Recreational Equipment Inc.

This includes a base layer constituting a long underwear or similar clothing to keep your skin as dry as possible, a middle layer of either a fleece or puffy jacket to retain body heat and finally an outer layer of a jacket or coat to protect from rain and wind.

If students don’t have enough appropriate clothing, many stores are offering clothing at discounted rates during their sales events in preparation for the spring arrivals.

Local officials monitoring conditions

Local officials are keeping a close watch on the weather conditions over the weekend.

“I, along with the Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, am closely monitoring the incoming weather,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in a statement posted on Facebook. “We do not expect this to interfere with work, school or day-to-day routines. However, it will get cold.”

Hidalgo also encourages Harris County residents to keep in mind the 4 P’s to look after during cold weather: people, pets, pipes and plants.

By staying prepared and informed, you can safely navigate Houston’s impending cold snap.

[email protected]