No. 12 Houston men’s basketball fends off TCU

No. 12 Houston men’s basketball established an early 11-point lead, but the Horned Frogs snuck up as they downed the first two shots of the second half to make it a three-point game.

TCU never managed to take the lead, as sophomore forward Joseph Tugler delivered two key blocks and redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp sank back-to-back shots to push Houston’s lead back to 10 with just over 16 minutes on the clock in their 65-46 win over TCU.

“It’s a good win,” coach Kelvin Sampson said. “It’s the hardest thing in the world to play as well as we play.”

Houston found its spark in streaks. Sharp made two of three straight Houston 3-pointers that helped the Cougars build an early 15-4 lead on six straight field goals, but it did not hold.

“We kind of got too comfortable, and we aren’t very good at being comfortable,” Sampson said.

When TCU cut it to a one-possession game, Houston responded by mounting a 19-4 run to go up 18. The Horned Frogs cut it to 12 and then Houston scored nine straight to bring the battle to a close.

The Horned Frogs turned the ball over 19 times, as Houston brought pressure from the get-go.

“They are the best defensive team in the country. They don’t make mistakes,” said TCU’s senior guard Noah Reynolds, who scored 19 points.

Graduate forward J’Wan Roberts recorded 12 points and six rebounds, junior point guard Milos Uzan tallied nine points three assists and two steals and Sharp finished with 14 points and three steals.

Houston is now 11-3 on the season and 3-0 in conference play. On Saturday, they will face Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan. at 5:00 p.m.

