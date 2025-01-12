Roberts of Houston men’s basketball reaches milestones in 30 point win over Kansas State

Houston’s men’s basketball defeated the Kansas State Wildcats 87-57 on Saturday at the Bramlage Coliseum.

Senior forward J’Wan Roberts broke a school record by being the first Cougar to compete in 150 games in his career.

Roberts also scored his 1,000th point for UH with a jumper at 11:36 in the second half.

Houston secures victory

To start the game, Kansas State jumped out to an early 9-5 lead due to two made three-pointers from junior guard Brendan Hausen followed by another three-pointer from junior guard Dug McDaniel.

The Cougars responded with back-to-back buckets from redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp and junior guard Milos Uzan to take their first lead of the game that they would maintain throughout the rest of the match.

Sharp scored 15 points in the first quarter to propel the Cougars to a comfortable 46-24 halftime lead.

Houston’s bigs asserted themself in the second half, scoring 17 points to lead by as many as 32 points.

Roberts, sophomore forward Joseph Tugler and senior forward Ja’Vier Francis tallied a combined statline of 34 points, five assists and 25 rebounds to cruise past Kansas State.

The Cougars were dominate on the boards, out rebounding the Wildcats 44-20. UH also forced 15 turnovers which led to 21 points.

Houston managed to shoot 49.3% from the field and made six three-pointers.

Hausen led the Wildcats in scoring with 15 points and splashed five three-pointers.

Senior guard Max Jones followed in scoring with 13 points and also added four assists.

Sharp led the Cougars in scoring with 15 points and shot 50% from behind the arc. He also picked up four rebounds and recorded three steals.

Tugler continued to make an impact on both sides of the floor posting a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks.

Francis made the most of his 14 minutes off the bench ending the game one rebound shy of a double-double with 11 points and 9 boards.

Cougars stay perfect in conference play

With the victory, Houston improves to 12-3 on the season and 4-0 in conference play.

Next up, the Cougars will play No. 21 West Virginia on Wednesday Jan. 15 at 7 p.m at the Fertitta Center.

