End of an era: UH blocks TikTok on campus network, students raise questions

The University has officially blocked TikTok and other prohibited technologies on its campus networks as of Jan. 3, 2025, citing security concerns outlined in a directive from Gov. Greg Abbott.

In an email sent to students on Dec. 16, 2024, UH explained that the decision stems from Abbott’s 2022 directive requiring all state agencies to ban specific technologies and applications due to national security threats.

“As a result of this order and further clarification in Texas Government Code 620, the UH System created a System Administrative Memorandums 07.A.12 – Prohibited Technologies and Covered Applications to address these directives,” said assistant vice president and vice chancellor of information technology Sven Hahues.

The policy requires students and staff to remove any prohibited technologies from University-issued devices immediately, with detailed guidance provided in an online FAQ.

“Preserving the safety and security of Texas is critically important as the threat of the Chinese Communist Party’s infiltration into the United States continues to grow,” Gov. Abbott said while emphasizing the importance of this ban.

The delay in enforcing the directive issued over two years ago has raised questions among students, and curiosity about the timing of the implementation.

“I wasn’t shocked because there’s been talks about banning TikTok in the U.S. since 2020,” said business administration sophomore Gabrielle Faith Tamayo.

However, unlike Tamayo, some students expressed frustration, questioning the ban’s impact and emphasizing their disagreement with the decision.

“TikTok is already going to be banned on a federal level for reasons I don’t agree with, so what is the point of UH doing it?” said political science junior Maisa Rguig.

While Tamayo acknowledged the University’s compliance with state mandates, she expressed ambivalence and refused to be an advocate for the decision.

However, Rguig criticized the policy for limiting personal freedom and restricting the right to choose.

“Everyone on campus is an adult and should have the right to choose what content they want or don’t want to consume or produce,” Rguig said.

Many students also have concerns about the broader implications of such bans considering that TikTok offers an unfiltered range of information that is not seen on other platforms.

“To ban TikTok in any form is to ban all learning content of any kind,” said fine arts painting senior Jeremy Lopez.

The logic behind targeting Chinese-owned technologies is also questionable as everything the ban prevents China from doing is already being done by American companies to earn profits, Lopez said.

UH’s ban extends to gaming platforms like League of Legends and Valorant as well, further frustrating students who argue these games foster community and connection.

Despite the students’ mixed reactions, the University maintains the policy aligns with state and federal efforts. This policy does not affect students and staff using personal devices and data networks.

If the Supreme Court of the U.S. does not stop the ban on the platform, it will shut down, said the attorneys for TikTok according to an article by The Wrap.

On Jan. 10, the Supreme Court held a hearing on the case where the justices seemed likely to uphold the ban on the application in the country, according to the Associated Press.

A full list of the banned technologies can be found on the Texas Department of Information Resources’ website.

[email protected]