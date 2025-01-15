Houston women’s basketball defeats No. 24 Oklahoma State for first Big 12 win of season

Houston women’s basketball defeated No. 24 Oklahoma State in a narrow 79-76 win Tuesday night in the Fertitta Center.

“I thought this was the first complete game we played all season,” coach Ronald Hughey said. “We played hard throughout and found a way to come through with a big win.”

The Cougars led for over 34 minutes, but UH’s 18-point lead was reduced to just three in the game’s final moments. A missed last-second three-point attempt by the Cowgirls secured the victory for UH.

This was Houston’s first conference win of the season and first victory over a ranked opponent since Feb. 2023.

First half

The Cougars started the night strong with a three-point jumper by graduate guard Laila Blair, giving UH a 15-6 lead.

OSU responded with twelve unanswered points to take their first lead of the game at 18-15.

The first quarter ended with a three-point jumper by sophomore guard Summer Bostock to tie the game at 18.

The second quarter was marked by back-to-back gameplay, with both the Cougars and Cowboys scoring nine points each before Houston’s offense took over.

Tied at 27, OSU’s freshman guard Jadyn Wooten made a single free throw, giving OSU their last point of the half.

Houston scored twelve continuous points, including two three-point jumpers by sophomore guard Kierra Merchant. The Cougars comfortably entered halftime up 39-28.

Second half

To begin the third quarter, Merchant made back-to-back layups to force an OSU timeout.

Houston continued their offensive rhythm with a 17-2 run and led by as many as 26 in the frame.

The Cougars led 62-42 at the end of the third quarter.

Oklahoma State began the fourth quarter with a quick 6-0 run to cut the lead to 14 points.

In the last nine minutes of the game, Oklahoma State scored almost twice as many points as Houston, but it was not enough to overcome the 20-point deficit.

Game statistics

Houston’s offense was efficient, shooting 51.9% from the field; however, they turned over the ball 23 times, resulting in 25 points for Oklahoma State.

The defense played well throughout and forced 22 turnovers, resulting in 30 points.

OSU’s sophomore guard, Stailee Heard, led the team in scoring with 17 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Junior guard Micah Gray and senior guard Anna Gret Asi combined for 32 points, four assists, three rebounds and five made three-pointers for the Cowgirls.

Merchant led all scorers with 20 points. She was the spark plug for this team as she brought energy to both sides of the ball and contributed four steals.

Sophomore guard Gigi Cooke scored 16 points and contributed five rebounds and three assists. She was 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Senior guard Eylia Love played a huge role off the bench for the Cougars, ending the game with 15 points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

With Houston’s first conference victory, they are now 5-12 overall and 1-5 in the Big 12.

Next, the Cougars will travel to Waco, Texas, on Friday, Jan. 17, to face the Baylor Bears, who are 15-3 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

[email protected]