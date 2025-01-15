Melt Lab melts away as Houston Street Subs takes over

Houston Street Subs is a new food concept that has replaced Melt Lab, which was opened last fall at the Student Center South.

Houston Street Subs was founded at Texas A&M in 2014 and has expanded to universities across the state over the past 10 years.

Melt Lab had initially replaced Mondos Sandwich Shop, marking this the second replacement in the same spot within almost six months.

“We reviewed student feedback, transaction data and determined that a sub-shop was a missing component in our food service portfolio,” said Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Senior Associate Vice President for Administration Emily Messa. “The winter break provided an opportune time to make this changeover.”

Multiple students had negative feedback for both Mondos and Melt Lab, ranging from underwhelming options, undercooked food and unsatisfactory packaging.

“When I got my order of the American grilled cheese, the bread was stuck to the bag,” said computer science sophomore Vincent Wren in a previous article. “I couldn’t pull the sandwich out without ripping the bag in half.”

For students like Wren, the first experience was so bad that they refused to come back ever again.

A Reddit user was also found complaining about the price range and how it was unjustifiable for the kind of service being provided.

“They are giving you two slices instead of a whole sub for the same price,” the user said. “On top of that, it tastes way worse than Mondos.”

Another Reddit user mentioned how he and a bunch of his friends got food poisoning from Mondos Sandwich Shop.

For Houston Street Subs, the menu will include signature sub sandwiches that can be customized with vegetables, cheese and sauce served on a white or wheat sub roll.

“It seems like the healthiest option in the Student Center than Panda Express of Chick-fil-A,” said psychology senior Lovelyn Pearce.

An expectation for Pearce is to have fresh ingredients instead of fast food chains which was fulfilled by the sub shop.

“Not many people were here and it seemed to be a good place,” said electrical engineering sophomore Thomas Richards. “The sandwiches looked good and the prices were alright too.”

The new concept is an independent brand, subcontracting with UH’s dining partner, Chartwells Higher Ed.

The sub shop will remain operative from 10:30 am-8:00 pm every Monday till Friday, remain closed on Saturdays and reopen from 1:00 pm-8:00 pm on Sundays, according to the SC website.

Apart from this, a few more changes have been implemented to the existing food concepts.

New and updated menu items will be available at Asado Tacos & Bowls in the SCS and at Absurd Bird and Paper Lantern in the Retail, Auxiliary and Dining Center.

Chick-fil-A in the SCS will relaunch breakfast service, however Taco Stand in the RAD will discontinue breakfast service, Messa said.

What It Do BBQ will open in the Stadium Parking Garage retail center and Einstein’s Bros. Bagels, which closed last summer due to damage from Hurricane Beryl, will reopen for Spring.

Cougar Woods re-opened on Jan.10 and is set to celebrate its grand re-opening on Jan. 16, with eight refreshed food stations. More information about the new food stations can be found here.

The University has also been celebrating SC’s 10th anniversary with the “Days of Deals,” until Jan. 17. These deals include a specialty drink from Starbucks and guest giveaway at Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Panda Express, Asado and Houston Street Subs. Asado will also be giving 10% off, for the first 10 guests each day.

In addition, there is also a Phase II update for Cougar Woods scheduled for Summer 2025 which will further enhance the student experience, Messa said.

As of now, there is no update on McDonalds. The University and its dining partner, Chartwells, are still reviewing proposals for the replacements.

Students can find more information about UH Dining Services here.

