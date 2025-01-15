No. 10 Houston men’s basketball rallies against Mountaineers: Roberts scores season-high 22 points

Houston men’s basketball defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers 70-54 on Wednesday night at the Fertitta Center behind a season-high 22-point night for Roberts to pick up their fifth consecutive conference win.

“They are really good,” West Virginia coach Darian DeVires said. “They are championship-level good.”

The Cougars ended the game on a 19-3 run to secure their fifth-straight conference victory.

The game began with both teams trading baskets, but the arena exploded when redshirt junior Emanuel Sharp swished a deep three to extend the lead to 8-4.

West Virginia’s Senior guard Javon Small made three 3-point jumpers to propel the Mountaineers to an early 15-12 lead.

Graduate guard L.J. Cryer laced a step-back 3-point jumper to tie the game at 18 apiece.

A West Virginia turnover led to a three, followed by a successful and-one opportunity by Sharp, which extended the Cougars’ lead to six points.

Sharp hit another catch-and-shoot three on the following possession to extend the lead to 29-21 and force a Mountaineer timeout.

Small continued to shine offensively as he made a tough layup and two free throws on back-to-back possessions for West Virginia.

Roberts took over the first half and scored 17 points to give Houston a comfortable 40-27 halftime lead.

West Virginia jumped out to an early 8-0 run to reduce the lead to just five points.

Cryer responded with three straight made 3-pointers to extend the Cougar lead to 49-36.

The Mountaineers responded with a 12-2 run of their own to cut the lead to just three points.

Houston silenced West Virginia late in the second half with 14 unanswered points and the deficit was too large for the Mountaineers to overcome.

Both teams shot well from behind the arc and combined for 20 made threes.

Houston controlled the paint and outrebounded West Virginia 30-23 and scored 24 points in the paint.

The Cougars’ defense won them this game by forcing 12 turnovers, leading to 25 points.

Sophomore forward Amani Hansberry led West Virginia in scoring with 16 points and made three 3-pointers.

Small followed with 13 points and had a quiet second half after his explosive start.

Cryer was the second-highest scorer in scoring with 18 points and made five 3-pointers.

Sharp rattled in three 3-point jumpers and finished with 14 points and three rebounds.

Sophomore forward Joseph Tuggler shined on defense tonight recording two blocks and two steals.

With the win, Houston moves up to 13-3 overall and 5-0 in conference play.

Up next, the Cougars will travel to Orlando, to face UCF on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Addition Financial Arena.

[email protected]