A guide to key UH events during Spring 2025

A new semester is now officially in session and Spring in particular is a very interesting time for UH and the city of Houston.

Incoming and returning Coogs have a lot to look forward to and here’s a list of some upcoming events in and around the University:

Cat’s Back

Kick off the semester with spring Cat’s Back on Jan. 23, 2025. This is a great opportunity for all students to explore the various interactive booths by student organizations and find ways to get involved.

Students can also use this event to discover new interests and hobbies and connect with other Coogs. There will also be free food and exclusive giveaways.

The event will take place at Student Center South from 2p.m. till 4p.m.

Frontier Fiesta

This student-led and student-run spring festival has been a UH tradition since 1939, making it one of the oldest programs. The event invites all and is free to attend as well as participate.

Attendees can enjoy one of the most common and oldest traditions of Frontier Fiesta, the Variety Shows. Registered student organizations create short productions based on Broadway shows and big-screen hits to compete against one another for the Joel Koppel Award.

The program today emphasizes diversity and community at UH through student performances. Other attractions include celebrity concerts at the Fertitta Center, various carnival booths and the famous “World Class Cook-Off,” where over 40 cook-off teams compete in six different food categories.

Apart from attending and participating, students can also get involved by volunteering and assisting the Frontier Fiesta Association in transforming a piece of the campus into a fully functional town called “Frontier Fiesta City.”

The activity schedule is yet to be announced; however, the event will take place from Apr. 10-12, 2025 at the TDECU Stadium parking lot.

Wolffest

Wolffest is another spring tradition which started in 2002. This three-day food fest is a non-profit event and showcases various pop-up food stands.

It is open to the entire University and students enjoy the food from big names like Raising Cane’s and Minute Maid, along with small businesses like Two Hands Korean Corn Dogs, Feng Cha Boba and more.

Wolffest is part of the Wolff Center of Entrepreneurship’s capstone course and is the final step in completing a Bachelor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship from the Center.

The program makes its students act under pressure and make real-life decisions that help them act like entrepreneurs.

Students raise more than $250,000 per year in food sales and donations. The money raised by WCE students through this event is used towards scholarships and student activities. The schedule for spring 2025 is yet to be announced.

Houston Rodeo

Yeeh-haw your way to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this spring. Houstonians are well aware of the tradition, but if you’re an out-of-state or International student, attending the Rodeo is a must.

The much-awaited annual event will run from March 4-23 at NRG Stadium. Attendees can enjoy an authentic Western heritage experience through the various professional rodeo events, the world’s largest livestock exhibition, carnival rides, food vendors, art auctions and photo opportunities.

Attendees will also get the opportunity to experience star-studded concerts featuring a variety of genres ranging from country to pop. The recently released entertainer lineup includes artists like Post Malone, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, Bun B and Grupo Frontera.

Recently, it was also announced that for the first time ever, Houston Rodeo has reserved 402 Rodeo and concert tickets for the UH community in a special pre-sale, according to an email sent by Division of University Marketing and Communications on Jan. 10, 2025.

The tickets are in the Loge Level which consists of sections 502 and 503. This coincides with the “UH Night at the Rodeo,” on March 6, 2025 where the University shows UH pride by wearing Cougar red. The ticket sale is live now and will close on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

Tickets are priced at $46 + taxes and fees for Loge Level. Purchasers should be aware that the tickets are reserved for UH during pre-sale period at the general price, not discounted. The ticket sale code is UofHNight2025, and can be purchased here.

More information about other general tickets can be found here.

Student Government Association elections

The beginning of spring also means kick-starting the election season at UH. This will mark the appointment of the 62nd administration of the SGA.

Students will have the opportunity to cast their votes for who they want in the presidential, at-large and college-specific Senate seats and positions, via GetInvolved.

The candidates from each party develop and implement their different campaigning styles and strategies to win the students’ votes. The candidates will campaign for about two to three weeks.

There will also be a moderated debate between the presidential and vice-presidential candidates which will be open to all students and free to attend.

The details as well as the candidates of this spring’s election are yet to be declared.

