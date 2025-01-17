A guide to filling out the FAFSA smoothly

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly referred to as FAFSA, is a vital tool most college students use in order to receive financial help to continue their education.

However, this form is complex and requires students and their parents to fill out information regarding their family and income.

Although students are very familiar with the process, it is often stressful for everyone involved. This guide will go over a few tips to make filling of the form smoother.

Get it done early

Make sure to start the filing process when the form first opens up, because most grants and scholarships are given on a first come basis until the state or school runs out of funds. Therefore, those who filed later but qualify are likely to not receive aid.

The federal deadline for FAFSA is at the end of the academic year on June 30, 2025; however, state deadlines could be much sooner and schools could implement deadlines of their own.

The Texas deadline for this year is Feb. 15, 2025 according to the UH FAFSA information.

File online

It is recommended to file FAFSA online because the process is much quicker, easier and avoids chances of confusion.

The online version also omits questions that are not required for the applicant and will alert if there was any necessary information missing before filing.

Have all documents ready

In order to be able to complete the form with minimal interruptions, students must make sure they have all the required documentation ready.

These documents include tax returns, records of child support received, current balance of cash, savings and checking accounts and net worth of investment, business and farms. This also includes the social security number, if applicable.

If a student is still considered a dependent, make sure to collect the same paperwork from the parents.

Read carefully, be vigilant

A common mistake when filling the form is being careless. Students often use the incorrect information, make small typing errors or don’t fill out all of the required areas.

These small mistakes could delay the application process because the applicant will be asked for missing or incorrect paperwork. This will lead them to be processed separately.

“Pay attention when typing because one small error caused me to have to turn in my documents through a separate system,” said psychology junior Jaleesa Gonzalez. “This held me back from submitting the form early.”

Make your guardians’ accounts

If the student is still legally dependent on their parents, the parents will need to make their own FAFSA account to file their own application.

Often, parents aren’t very technology savvy and could struggle on this step, making the application process longer.

“I suggest making an account for your guardian especially if they are of age and bad with technology. It can be tricky to get a signature from them,” said strategic communications sophomore Meltem Mishkat. “I helped my parents make their accounts so they can sign my form easily.”

Make sure to take note of every username and password of the guardian as the applicant will need them for future FAFSA applications.

Review

In order to avoid any issues, go back to review all the answers before signing and submitting the form.

Double-check each section to ensure all required fields are complete and accurate, especially if the form is not being filed online.

