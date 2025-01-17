The 4B Movement will not save American women

Months ago, American women, algorithms and publications turned a curious eye toward South Korea’s feminist 4B Movement. Many sought an outlet for their fears following the presidential election and the movement offered an answer to their questions surrounding self-defense and even revenge against harmful men.

As the inauguration of the 47th president approaches, interests have gone silent. There seems to be no mainstream commitment to previous passionate callouts.

The 4B movement, which emerged in South Korea in the late 2010s, has four principles: do not date, marry, bear children or have sex with men. It seemed like a catch-all for women who experience or witness violence at the hands of men, as the logical way to avoid harm is to reduce interactions with perpetrators. But such complex issues cannot be solved in simple terms.

Many, in their fury, underestimated the severity of implementing such an intense lifestyle change. Verbally swearing off companionship is simple in concept, but in practice, rejects ingrained conditioning and, arguably, human nature.

From casual dating to long-term romance, people are societally urged to pursue partnerships. Women especially are encouraged to desire relationships and may feel alienated when they do not desire them.

Even if individuals do commit to blocking men out of their lives, there is a clear collective push against the cause. South Korean feminists themselves struggle to organize offline and receive backlash for “deepen[ing] societal divisions,” says Minyoung Moon, a lecturer of sociology at Clemson University.

It is hard to police what people do in private, which is largely where the principles of this movement occur. Outcomes are not as tangible as other efforts that demand legislative change or public accountability, adding to its difficulties in attracting supporters.

Additionally, discouraging sex goes against many liberation progressions that have been made throughout feminist history. Only contemporarily have women found freedom in discussing and partaking in various sexual acts. For some, the 4B movement appears more regressive than helpful.

The unfortunate truth is that women limiting who they romantically and sexually involve themselves with does not resolve deeply cemented misogynistic systems. Change requires intense reflection and analysis of people’s and organization’s participation in patriarchy.

It is understandable why women would reject holding men’s hands through this laborious process, but celibacy is not an exemption from sexual assault, workplace violence and other threats. Sex strikes have also received valid criticisms for following outdated patriarchal ideas of women’s bodies being their most valuable currency.

The 4B movement may not be realistic, but that does not mean women are not entitled to being selective with their partners.

The Decentering Men movement may provide the personal security women are looking for. Rather than choosing to reject romance and sex altogether, it encourages women to proclaim their identity, feelings and needs without fear of male judgment.

In practice, this may look like reaching contentment in oneself rather than waiting for a partnership to complete their life or not changing for approval. Healthy companionship with men can exist in this dynamic, and there is the added benefit of self-acceptance.

Gender divisions seem to only be worsening in recent years and marginalized people desperately need protection. There is no singular action that will fix every injustice, but that does not mean complacency is the answer.

In such times, women should prioritize their safety and livelihood. Some methods, however, may be more beneficial and sustainable than others. Likewise, men and women in privileged positions should do their best to support those most attacked by the ever-present patriarchal system.

Anaya Baxter is an integrated communications junior who can be reached at [email protected]