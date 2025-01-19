Houston track and field begins indoor season with record breaking performance

The men’s 4×400-meter relay team, which included three freshmen, Sahfi Reed, Prentice Sanders III and King Taylor, as well as senior Trey East III, won at the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational with a time of 3:09.05. This time set the meet record and a Yeoman Fieldhouse record, and the relay team now has the fourth-fastest time in the country as Houston track opener their indoor season Friday.

Additionally, Houston totaled nine first-place finishes, seven second-place and eight third-place finishes.

The freshman continued to impress as Kali Magana opened the day up for Houston with a win in the women’s 600-yard race. Magana’s time was 1:25.36, the fifth fastest time in program history.

Emily Pharris claimed victory in the women’s 1-mile run with a time of 5:01.26.

The Cougars achieved their first sweep of the meet in the men’s 60-meter hurdles as senior Jamar Marshall Jr. won the event with a time of 7.70, which was the second fastest time in program history and the nation.

Junior Anthony Trucks took second with 7.86 in his Houston debut and sophomore Jairius Burton finished the sweep with a personal best of 7.88.

Junior Kaycee McCoy won for the first time as a Cougar in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with 8.42.

Houston had another sweep, this one in the men’s 200-meter with East III’s first-place finish and personal best time of 21.19. Reed came in second and Taylor was third.

Houston started their field victories with junior Turey Stoudmire winning the men’s high jump with a mark of 2.10m.

The Cougars swept the women’s pole vault as freshman Eygenia Panagioto took the top spot with a height of 3.95m, the fifth-best value in school history.

Freshman Kaylee Daniel took second and sophomore Laney Kucera was in third.

The Cougars closed the evening with sophomore Cordell Nwokeji winning the men’s shot put as he had a mark of 17.94m on his first attempt.

Next, Houston will compete in the Ted Nelson Invitational vs Texas A&M on Jan. 24-25 in College Station, Texas.

