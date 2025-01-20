Blame it on the snow: UH to remain closed Tuesday

The University will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21 due to expected hazardous winter weather conditions. This also includes UH at Katy and Sugarland.

Over the next two days, Houston is expected to receive about 5-7 inches of snow with temperatures going as low as 24 degrees, making this the most snow the region has seen in decades.

Remember to protect the Four P’s: people, pets, pipes and plants.

People

Make sure everyone is staying warm and safe. Wear layers of clothing if necessary. When warming up houses, make sure safety measures are in place.

Only use safe sources of alternative heat such as a fireplace, small well-vented wood or coal stove or portable space heaters.

Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home, according to an article by KHOU 11.

While using a space heater, make sure to never leave it unattended and keep children and pets at least 3 feet away.

“Stay alert, heed the mayor’s request to stay off the roads and do not attempt to travel,” said the UH Alert.

Pets

Just like people, ensure all pets are inside and bundled up. Consider covering them up in sweaters and coats.

In case there is a power outage, ensure to have a pet emergency kit ready. This should include food, water, medicine and a warm blanket.

Pipes

Wrap outdoor pipes to prevent them from bursting and flooding homes. Turning off the irrigation system and letting it drain is important as well.

Make sure to leave all the doors under the sink open to ensure all pipes remain warm.

Plants

Bring all flowers and plants inside or cover them with sheets, blankets and frost fabric.

More information

Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced the opening of 10 warming centers for the city. The centers will open to the public for 24 hours a day until midday on Thursday, Jan. 23.

A map with the warming locations is posted on the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management website.

A decision on Wednesday’s operations has yet to be made, and students will be informed by noon on Tuesday, according to the alert.

For more details on how to prepare to beat the cold weather, visit the UH Winter Weather.

More updates will continue to be posted here.

[email protected]