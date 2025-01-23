Dress Code Club: A new organization for fashion, business enthusiasts

The Dress Code Club is a new organization that was launched in Fall 2024 that provides a space for students interested in the luxury fashion industry.

The organization’s mission is to bridge the gap between students and the high-fashion world, offering resources, networking opportunities and practical experiences.

Founder and marketing senior Mia Garcia, started the club after recognizing a lack of resources at the University for students passionate about luxury fashion. She is also currently serving as the President for the organization.

“When I transferred, I found a lack of resources at UH for luxury fashion and business,” Garcia said. “The only thing offered to me at the time was beauty industry-focused, which is not what I was looking for.”

Garcia didn’t necessarily follow the traditional routes, like medicine, law or dentistry and credits her mother’s entrepreneurial spirit as an inspiration for starting the organization.

“My mom’s an entrepreneur and owns her own business,” Garcia said. “No one in my family has ever done what I’m trying to do and I think I get a lot of my drive from her.”

The club’s primary goal is to connect students with industry professionals and show them that fashion can be a viable career path as well, said Vice President and English junior Kayla Ruvalcaba.

The organization attracts students from diverse majors, including journalism, marketing, finance and computer science, united by their passion for fashion.

“Any student who has an interest in fashion can be a part of us, but it doesn’t have to be just that,” Ruvalcaba said. “Our financial director doesn’t care a thing about fashion, but it’s a great experience to learn how to run an organization.”

Apart from spreading awareness about the fashion industry, the club hosts various events to engage members and promote learning.



“We’re trying to hit a niche market that isn’t so aware in Houston,” Ruvalcaba said. “That’s our ideal goal, the luxury market.”

Guest speakers have included President and Founder of fashion brand Petra Stellam Luis Ruiz, and stylist and casting director Joshua Sowells, known professionally as Joshey, who emphasized that luxury is a feeling, not a price point.

Workshops allow members to apply what they learn, such as styling thrifted items to create high-fashion looks or practicing runway makeup techniques with makeup artist Brandon Lee, who has worked for Louis Vuitton.

One notable event featured executive office manager at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Houston office and UH alumna Tatiana Mollerup-Madsen.

Members received networking advice and learned about internship opportunities for aspiring fashion designers.

“I got emotional and cried because that was a connection I didn’t know would be so well refined,” Garcia said. “I showed up nervous to the Saks office and the first person I spoke to about the club was Mollerup-Madsen.”

The club also organizes “Study in Vogue” sessions, where members and non-members can study together using Vogue magazines and fashion books.

Other activities include theater events showcasing the latest fashion shows and creative projects like photo shoots, where members showcase their style and receive professional-quality photos.

Since its launch, the Dress Code Club has grown significantly. Starting with just 10 members, they ended their first semester with around 50 members.

Dress Code Club’s workshops and speaking events highlight the global nature of fashion by featuring individuals who have worked at major fashion weeks in New York, Paris, London and Milan.

A core aspect of the organization’s mission is to help students turn their passion for fashion into a career rather than letting it remain a hobby. Highlighting internship opportunities and providing real-world experiences are key components of this mission.

“Anyone who loves fashion but doesn’t know there’s a viable career in it should come to our club,” Ruvalcaba said. “We want them to see that if you truly love this, come to us and you will find opportunities here.”

To become a member, students will have to pay a membership fee. More membership information can be found here.

[email protected]