Jamie Frias resigns as Houston soccer’s head coach

After three seasons, Jaime Frias announced his resignation as the head coach of Houston soccer, UH Athletics announced on Thursday.

Frias entered the role in Feb. 2022, when Houston was still in the American Athletic Conference. The Coogs finished the 2022 season with a 6-7-3 record.

Frias led the Cougars into the Big 12 Conference for the 2023 season. After starting 6-1-1, they finished with an 8-8-2 record, including two Big 12 wins.

In Frias’ final season, the team started with a 3-2-1 record, but once conference play began, the season turned, as the ladies in red only won one out of their 10 conference games.

A national search for a new head coach is already underway.

