No. 7 Houston men’s basketball sees through Phog in double overtime thriller at No. 12 Kansas

Every basket the Jayhawks make at Allen Fieldhouse sends a wave of energy through the air, powerful enough to knock any opponent off balance. That power, most commonly known as the Phog, shook No. 7 Houston to its core, but they just kept overcoming what seemed to be impossible, finally quieting the crowd in their 92-86 victory over No. 12 Kansas, Saturday night in double overtime.

“To win the way we won in double overtime speaks to this program’s culture, how tough our kids are and our ability to hang in there,” coach Kelvin Sampson said.

The win marked Houston’s 17th straight conference victory, the second-longest streak in Big 12 history and the first time they beat Kansas on the road since 1967. Nobody could have scripted the rollercoaster that it took to keep the streak alive and renew history.

Houston went on a 17-4 run to start the second half and took a six-point lead, but a 0-for-9 start from the free-throw line in the period nearly derailed their efforts.

Kansas held a six-point lead with 1:31 remaining in regulation when junior guard Milos Uzan sank a jumper. Kansas then handed the ball back to Houston, setting up another Uzan bucket.

The Cougars called a timeout for a last-ditch effort. Graduate forward J’Wan Roberts headed to the line, a dreaded place for a Houston shooter this evening after drawing a foul.

He, however, saw through the Phog of leaping and waving Kansas students behind the basket and sank two free throws with 14 seconds left to tie the game at 66. Houston then held firm on defense to force overtime.

During the first overtime period, freshman forward Flory Bidunga and junior guard Rylan Griffen accounted for all of Kansas’ scoring, while Roberts emerged as the Cougars’ sole scorer in overtime until time was dwindling.

With seven seconds and six points needed, a hobbled redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp delivered his first points of the night with a 3-pointer, followed by a deflection from Uzan on Kansas’ inbound attempt that set up a triple from graduate guard Mylik Wilson to force a second overtime.

“This wasn’t a one-off for (Mylik). He’s a big-shot taker,” Sampson said. “He’s a big-shot maker.”

With more bonus basketball, it became even more critical that Houston stay true to its tough brand of basketball and stand its ground.

During double overtime, Sharp downed another critical 3-pointer, which once seemed out of reach when he limped to the bench seconds into the matchup with a twisted ankle.

Following a miss from the 3-point line with 2:10 left in the frame, Sharp was able to pry the ball away and force a steal as he fell to the hardwood. It was a consequential turnover that gave the Cougars, up 86-81, nearly a minute of possession.

He then scored Houston’s final pair of points on the evening at the free throw line on a night where the team only shot 14-25 from the line.

In the first half, sophomore forward Joseph Tugler and Wilson delivered perfect shooting from the field. However, their efforts were offset by Houston’s usual scorers, Sharp and graduate guard L.J. Cryer going 0-for-8.

Roberts hit back-to-back jumpers, sandwiched between two Tugler dunks, to give Houston a one-point lead with 11:53 remaining in the half. That run was only a bridge between two Houston droughts, each spanning more than four minutes.

A crucial moment came with 2:36 left in the first half, as Wilson trimmed Kansas’ once 10-point lead to one with back-to-back jumpers. However, graduate guard Dajuan Harris Jr. stole the ball from Cryer and sank a shot, extending the Jayhawks’ lead back to five points with just over a minute left.

Houston had another chance to cut the deficit but was called for traveling. With only 13 seconds left, Cryer missed a 3-pointer, and Bidunga pushed Kansas’ lead to 38-31 at halftime.

After the break, Sampson told the team it was their moment to start winning battles. He had no idea how many more they would have to overcome to seal the win.

Three Cougars posted a season-high. Roberts led the way with 24 points along with nine rebounds, five assists and one steal.

Uzan contributed 17 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal in a well-rounded effort.

Wilson rounded out the trio with 18 points and six rebounds off the bench.

As for Sampson, it was his first win inside Allen Fieldhouse after he fell to Kansas in eight visits to Lawrence, spanning back to his days at Oklahoma State.

He walked off the court embracing his family and players with a big smile stamped on his face.

With the win, Houston remains undefeated in conference play at 8-0 and improves to 16-3 overall on the season.

Next, Houston will face No. 23 West Virginia on Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum and look to extend its 12-game winning streak, the second-longest in the nation.

