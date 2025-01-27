Cougar Woods reopen after phase 1 of renovations

Last week, on Jan. 16, Cougar Woods Dining Commons officially reopened with a grand celebration after going through phase 1 of renovations during the winter break.

The renovations were started because of student feedback and phase 2 renovations will begin during the summer.

“We heard a lot of requests to really warm up the place, and a lot of positive feedback about how they love Cougar Woods, but would love to see something different,” said district marketing director for UH Dining Services Alexcis Mendoza. “We are constantly listening to feedback and our students are at the forefront of everything we do.”

During the reopening celebrations, Cougar Woods was buzzing with students and staff trying the new dishes offered.

There was music, a sampling dessert bar from Sugar Rush, giveaways, meal plan information and a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by Shasta and Sasha.

“This is my first time at Cougar Woods, and it was definitely a very nice experience,” said human resources sophomore Serenity Koy. “I ate the brisket and tots, and it was actually pretty decent even though I had my doubts.”

With Cougar Woods being the only 24/7 facility on the campus, Mendoza knew she wanted to add some energy to brighten and warm up the space as well as add fresh new items to the menu.

The renovation introduces new wall graphics and a variety of food options, including Halal selections, to reflect the diverse cultural demographics of the UH community.

“Students can look forward to really authentic dishes, as a hispanic serving institution we thought La Mesa was a great addition,” Mendoza said.

The University has also partnered with local vendors such as Slow Dough Bread Co. and Houston Avocado Company to not only better serve students, but also simultaneously give back to the community.

The new food stations include Garden Bar, Bold Bistro, World Table, Ciao Chow as well as Italian Cuisine, which due to popular demand has become a permanent fixture.

Each food station has been made to feel like an individual experience instead of the buffet-style the dining commons used to have.

“The renovations did met my expectations and I like how they moved the serial to the far side of the cafeteria,” said business management senior Giselle Kennison. “It made more space for the sauces and cleared up a lot of traffic.”

While students enjoyed the changes, many believed the food was good even before the incorporation of new dishes.

However, many focused on the improved atmosphere the renovations offer as well as the new plates being used for self serve services.

“I didn’t like the self-serve before because the plates were so small but these plates are bigger,” said psychology junior Denise Boateng. “I like that now I can put everything I want on the same plate.”

Both Boateng and Kennison agreed the changes in the dining hall were necessary and created a welcoming and comfortable space.

With the newly refreshed Cougar Woods and fresh food options, students are able to fully enjoy the dining experience while also enjoying quality food from different cultures and flavors ranging from sweet treats to savory dishes.

“I love the staff that works at the dining halls as well, they are very friendly and pleasant,” Kennison said. “I hope that UH continues to improve and renovate their dining halls.”

