Houston’s historic snow day: Campus turns into a Winter Wonderland

The morning of Jan. 21 felt magical for every Houstonian, as the city saw its historic snow day.

After decades, the area received about 6 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Services.

Lucky for Coogs, UH canceled classes on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 which meant a fun time for students on campus.

“My workplace isn’t open, so I figured I might as well come outside,” said health science junior Zakyla Vosti. “This is my first time being able to see actual snow rather than just sleet and ice on the ground.”

Several students already on campus enjoyed the Winter Wonderland with Shasta and Sasha joining in on the fun. The mascots made snow angels and had several snow fights with Coogs.

“My snow day experience was something that I was definitely not expecting when I returned to campus,” said pre-pharmacy freshman Jay Castelan. “It was very fun and provided me an opportunity to not only take a mental health day but also spend more time with my friends outside of classes and extracurriculars.

Students took pictures near the iconic Cullen Fountain and Reflection Pond, in front of the UH banner at Cullen Performance Hall and the TDECU stadium.

“Snow day experience on campus was pretty great!” Butler said. “It felt like everyone out in the snow was in good spirits and it made the whole thing more enjoyable.”

Students were involved in various activities like sledding and sliding, building snowmen and having snowball fights.

“People used everything to sled on,” said education freshman Vex Butler. “From cardboard boxes, storage container lids, to even a Halloween costume Ninja Turtle shell, people used everything.”

Apart from the fun moments, the University also took preventive measures to ensure maximum safety and convenience for students.

All residence halls remained open throughout the storm, and Moody dining hall was open for breakfast, lunch and dinner services.

In addition, emergency personnel and repair teams were on campus to answer any calls for service, and no major infrastructure damage was reported.

“Planning and preparation occur year around and the University has been designated StormReady by the National Weather Service,” said Director of Media Relations for University Marketing and Communications Bryan Luhn. “Everyone did a great job preparing for and responding to this winter weather event, and the students seemed to enjoy the rare snow.”

