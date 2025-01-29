Trump takes office: Students react to policy changes

Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Jan. 20, inside the U.S. Capitol. This marked the beginning of his second administration, after losing the 2020 election to former President Joe Biden.

At UH, students have expressed mixed reactions to what they expect from a second Trump presidency, especially after the signing of various executive orders on his first day in office.

The orders included decisions regarding immigration, business, the country’s economy, climate, diversity and the LGBTQ+ community, according to the Associated Press.

Gender rights

Students voiced concerns about the potential loss of access to gender-affirming care under Trump’s administration.

“I am Asian and a transgender man,” said pre-med junior Eli Lin. “Though I was born a woman, I have socially transitioned and have been living as a man for the past five years.”

Lin emphasized that Trump’s presidency affects him personally as a low-income individual.

While some policies show positive aspects, they do not outweigh the harm, Lin said.



“As a gay man, it means a lot for my community since Trump is trying to take back all the progress that has been made,” said psychology junior Dubem Osuala.

Several groups, especially women, fear what the second administration might look like and how the consequences will affect society.

“The president continues packing the Supreme Court with conservative judges and, as a result, I lost the right to an abortion in my home state,” said computer science junior Tawney Harrison. “I fear that birth control is next on the chopping block.”

Decisions like these have nothing to do with religion or morals, instead, the administration is trying to grow the working class to sustain their wealth, Harrison said.

Impact on small businesses, economy

However, students who have supported and voted for the president have high expectations from his second term in office.

“If Trump’s second term brings more tax cuts and fewer regulations, I think it could make things a little easier for my small family business,” said supply chain and logistics senior Julian Garcia.

The proposed tax cuts could help small businesses grow, invest in new equipment and hire more employees, Garcia said.

Even though Harrison expressed her concerns, she is also hopeful for an improvement in the economy.

“My biggest hope is that inflation drops, isn’t that why most of Texas voted for Trump?” Harrison said. “If I have to live with feeling like a second-class citizen, I might as well be able to afford Whataburger again.”

Concerns about the office

Students who identify as Republicans reflect on the broader implications of Trump’s policies.

While their beliefs align with the Republican Party, many express concerns about the direction the party has taken.

Trump’s overreach of executive power and disregard for the Constitution is alarming for the future, said mechanical engineering master’s student Arturo de la Barcena.

De la Barcena didn’t vote because of personal beliefs, but he would’ve voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020 as well.

Several students also expressed a sense of defeat at Trump’s win and disappointment with the country’s future.

“Normally, I would caution people against feeling too discouraged by anything in politics, since there’s always time to fight for any cause you believe in,” said political science junior Yahir Nava. “But on Inauguration Day, it felt like I had watched America be sold out, with a plurality of voters cheering it on.”

Immigration policies

Osuala shared deep concerns about how the administration’s actions affect his immediate family and beyond.

“Trump’s presidency will affect me in numerous ways,” Osuala said. “The biggest one is his migration policies, as my parents are still in the process of getting their documents to move here from Nigeria.”

From personal migration challenges to issues affecting marginalized communities and global policies, a ripple effect of these decisions can be seen as far-reaching and troubling, Osuala said.

“There’s so much global conflict and tension already, and he’s not making it better with these executive orders like pulling us out of the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement on climate change,” Osuala said.

However, Osuala remains cautiously optimistic that Trump’s second term will get everyone to unite and use their voices to bring lasting change to the state and country.

“It’s always important to have a voice in a conversation that will affect me and generations after me,” Osuala said.

