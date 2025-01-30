The American people should not be represented by billionaires

As a new year begins, so does the president Donald Trump’s second term. It’s no secret that many Americans, as well as many worldwide, are discontent with his victory, but there are plenty of issues aside from Trump himself.

It’s no secret that Elon Musk has found a place within Trump’s inner circle, but he isn’t the only one. This new administration’s net worth is reportedly around $460 billion, and would still number in the billions even without Musk.

While some may not consider this an issue, others have protested this administration as being far too wealthy to represent the vast majority of our population. Even if one is a fan of Trump, it’s hard to deny that a cabinet that wealthy is bound to be out of touch when it comes to the average working person.

Of course, had the president’s campaign not been so focused on economic improvement, this wouldn’t be as much of a concern. But, considering the constant conversation surrounding grocery prices, it makes sense to be concerned that someone making $54 million a day is now making governmental decisions.

Trump’s campaign promised many things, but the economy is what’s largely on American minds right now, with inflation bringing up costs of living so much that many are worried for their lives.

A large problem with the rich becoming so involved in politics is just how far removed they are from the average American. Wealthy representatives cannot fathom the lives of constituents when they’re making millions of dollars where the average person is making pocket change in comparison.

This is compounded with the fact that other countries are just as troubled by the new administration, with several European leaders making statements slighting Musk and tariff threats beginning between the US and other nations.

Whether constituents view Musk and other cabinet members as likeable or not, one thing is certain: the rich do not share the same concerns as the average person.

Studies have shown very clear policy differences between the wealthy and the general public, from economics, to healthcare and even education. It’s not outlandish to point out that the rich care more about keeping themselves on top than contributing to society, and it’s more than reasonable to reject such an enormous amount of money being what represents our population.

Americans are hurting in many ways right now. Minorities are frightened for their rights, families are being torn apart by mass deportation efforts and our economy is, to put it lightly, less than favorable.

Our government being run by an oligarchy of exorbitantly rich people with no intentions of caring for the general population will not bring the price of eggs down, no matter what Trump promised during debates and rallies. One can only hope the next four years will prove otherwise, but it’s safe to say this administration isn’t very promising for our economy.

Parker Hodges-Beggs is a journalism sophomore who can be reached at [email protected]