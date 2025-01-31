April’s Angle: Tips on how to thrive, survive in college

Hi, and welcome back to another issue of April’s Angle, where I share my thoughts on everything from fashion and beauty to college life and beyond. If you have questions or need advice on any topic, I’m here to help! You can submit questions or opinions through the link in the April’s Angle highlight on @thedailycougar or message me personally.

How to meet more people

Attend events on and off campus! There are a multitude of organizations on campus that work hard to put together monthly events–and the best part is, they’re free! In the past, UH’s Student Program Board has held fun events like ‘Mic & Bites’ and their screening of ‘Wakanda Forever.’ These events create a space to mingle and meet new people.

Another way to meet people is in your classes. The start of a new semester means new classes and potential friends.

In the past I’ve highlighted how important it is to make friends in your classes. Prioritize building connections everywhere you go and it’ll become second nature to you.

Best place to focus on campus

My favorite place to get in hours of studying is the MD Anderson library– I know what you’re thinking, it can get a little crazy in there, but find your spot! There are so many secluded areas that don’t feel crowded.

The third floor’s quiet areas have amazing natural lighting that can help you stay focused and reduce eye strain.

My personal favorite is on the other side of the third floor near the study rooms. It’s a little quieter with amazing natural lighting.

That being said, I truly believe with a nice pair of headphones you can lock-in anywhere! Even on the rowdiest floor in the library.

Another great study spot is Student Center North. It’s much quieter than SC South but with less sitting options.

The upstairs area is a nice place to get some work done, it stays pretty quiet throughout the day with music coming from Coog Radio’s office.

How to improve your GPA and not make the same mistakes as last year

Don’t be too hard on yourself if you had a tough semester last year, it’s not too late to get back on track.

The start of a new semester means an opportunity to do better and improve in areas you fell short.

Avoiding making the same mistakes begins with recognizing where you went wrong, taking some time to reflect and pinpointing areas you need to improve in.

Plan! Plan! Plan! Planning goes such a long way, it’ll help keep you accountable and make choices that align with your goals.

Plan out your entire semester if you can, you have resources like the class syllabus to help you prepare for the semester and talk to your professors about what to expect and include that information in your plan.

With proper planning and preparation, you’ll be able to avoid falling behind and repeating your mistakes.

