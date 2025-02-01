Streaks shatter as No. 6 Houston men’s basketball faces OT blues against No. 22 Texas Tech

A nation-best 33-game home winning streak and an 18-game regular-season conference winning streak were snapped in overtime as No. 6 Houston men’s basketball succumbed to No. 22 Texas Tech, 82-81, on Saturday at Fertitta Center.

In overtime, graduate guard Chance McMillian sank two free throws to give Texas Tech an 82-81 lead with seconds remaining. Graduate forward J’Wan Roberts was then called for traveling with just over a second left. On the ensuing inbound attempt, he stole the ball and launched a deep shot that grazed the rim, ending the game.

“I’m not disappointed that we lost. I am disappointed that we didn’t fight harder or compete harder,” coach Kelvin Sampson said. “That was one of the few times when I thought the other team out-competed us.”

As Sampson shook hands with each Red Raider, he told them, ‘You deserved to win this game.’

Tech flips the script

Despite early setbacks, Texas Tech remained competitive, making 34 trips to the free-throw line and sinking 12 3-pointers.

Less than four minutes into the game, Texas Tech sophomore forward JT Toppin was ejected with a Flagrant 2 foul after his foot hit sophomore forward Joseph Tugler in the groin. In response to losing their leader in points, rebounds and blocks this season, Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland engaged in a fiery exchange with the referees, leading to his own ejection.

“I think that sent a lightning bolt through their team,” Sampson said.

A game of runs

With 11:17 remaining in the second half, graduate guard L.J. Cryer sparked an eight-point Houston run with a shot in the paint before redshirt junior Terrance Arceneaux added a layup to tie the game.

Moments later, Roberts scored his first points of the half, giving Houston its first lead since the nine-minute mark of the first half. Minutes later, graduate guard Mylik Wilson hit two straight shots to give Houston a five-point lead.

Cryer hit a layup to put Houston up six and forge the Cougar’s largest lead of the game.

Texas Tech found a late spark in McMillian, who scored 13 in the first half but didn’t score again until 2:03 remained in regulation. He then hit back-to-back baskets to bring Texas Tech within one. He finished the night as Texas Tech’s leading scorer with 23 points.

After junior guard Milos Uzan missed a free throw, junior forward Darrion Williams hit a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to tie the game and force overtime.

Graduate guard Kerwin Walton hit three 3-pointers before the 13-minute mark in the second half, spearheading Texas Tech’s attack, but Houston won the second-half rebounding battle 23-10.

In the first half, Houston’s defense applied pressure, forcing 10 turnovers, but the Cougars struggled to defend the 3-point line and were outrebounded 23-12.

With just over four minutes before halftime, Texas Tech put together a seven-point run to take its largest lead of the night. Houston quickly responded with a six-point run to cut the deficit to one, but Texas Tech still entered halftime with a 41-37 lead, setting up an uphill battle for the Cougars that they ultimately couldn’t overcome.

Records and looking ahead

“We shouldn’t walk around here thinking we own the basketball universe and never going to lose a game,” Sampson said. “When you play in the Big 12 and play 20 games, you are going to get nicked.”

Cryer led the Cougars with 22 points and four rebounds, while Roberts put up 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

With the loss, Houston fell to 17-4 on the season and 1-9 in conference play.

Next, Houston faces Oklahoma State on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at Fertitta Center.

