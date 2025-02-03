Emanuel Sharp to sit out both games this week

No. 5 Houston men’s basketball redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp will not play in the team’s next two games to give his ankle injury time to heal.

It isn’t easy to keep Sharp off the floor, and he rarely doesn’t give Sampson the thumbs up to put him in, but this week the Cougars are airing on the side of caution, hoping to expedite his recovery.

“I didn’t ask him this time,” Sampson said. “He’s too valuable to us.”

Since sitting out against Utah, one of the nation’s best 3-point shooters has only averaged five points per game and totaled three 3-pointers across the three games.

“I want to be out there on the court. I am not the type of guy to find a way out of playing,” Sharp told reporters last week. “I am going to do whatever it takes… If I am out there I don’t want to be hurting my team.”

This week Houston will face teams sitting at 14th and 16th in the Big 12: Oklahoma State (3-7) on Feb 4. and Colorado (0-10) on Feb. 8. The odds point to Houston, the top team in the Big 12 to win these battles even without their sharpshooter.

