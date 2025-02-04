Breaking news: Robbery, assault reported on campus

Tuesday evening, UH students received an email about a robbery on campus that happened at approximately 7:59 p.m. at the UH South/University Oaks MetroRail platform.

A UH student was struck by the suspect with an outstretched arm while the student was riding a scooter across the platform, according to the email.

This led the victim to be knocked down and then assaulted by the suspect, who also stole the victim’s scooter and fled westbound on Wheeler Avenue toward Scott Street.

The complainant has reportedly sustained facial pain and bruising as a result of the incident.

The name of the suspect is unknown. They are a black male, approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall, 18 to 20 years old, wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, according to the email.

There was only one suspect reported with no weapons or vehicles connected to the incident.

