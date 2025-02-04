Houston football releases 2025 football schedule

The Cougars released their schedule for the upcoming season on Tuesday morning and will face six teams that competed in a bowl game last season.

UH will alternate home and away games throughout the entire season.

Houston will kick off their 2025 campaign with a home game against Stephen F. Austin on Thursday, Aug. 28. UH is 1-2 all-time against the Lumberjacks and their last matchup was in 1948.

Next, the Cougars will go across town to face their rivals, Rice, in the Bayou Bucket Classic on Saturday, Sept. 6.

The following week, Houston hosts coach Dion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes to open up conference play in their first-ever Big 12 matchup on Saturday, Sept. 13.

UH will then travel to Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 27, to play a rebuilding Oregon State team in its final nonconference game of the season.

The Cougars will play at home on Saturday, Oct. 4 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Houston then takes a trip across the Red River to play Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 11, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.

Houston then plays both teams from Arizona in back-to-back games.

They will host Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 18, and then travel to play reigning Big 12 champions Arizona State on Saturday, Oct. 25.

UH will play West Virginia at home on Nov. 1 and then travel to Orlando, Fla. to take on the UCF Knights on Nov. 8.

Houston has a bye week and then plays in its final home game on Saturday, Nov. 22 against TCU.

For the final regular season game of the 2025 season, the Cougars will head to Waco, Texas to face the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Nov. 29.

Houston is returning 77 starters this year and welcoming back Willie Fritz for his second year as head coach.

Fritz and his staff landed 21 transfers and 9 early enrollees in this year’s cycle, and there is a lot of talent on campus this season.

Houston’s aggressiveness this offseason has them poised to have an exciting 2025 football season.

