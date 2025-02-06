Scooter bandits on the loose: UH reports second robbery in less than 24 hours

Wednesday evening, UH students received an email about another scooter robbery on campus, making it the second incident in less than 24 hours.

According to the email, the incident occurred at approximately 6:55 p.m. at the Welcome Center student garage where the victim was waiting for the elevator on the first floor.

The complainant was then approached by a male who struck the victim in the face, causing him to fall down. The student did not sustain any injuries.

“Believing the suspect was after his scooter, the student did not resist and handed it over,” said the email.

The suspect then took the scooter and fled in an unknown direction.

The name of the suspect is unknown. They are a black male, approximately 6’0” tall, 18 to 20 years old, wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants with tattoos on both arms, according to the email.

There was only one suspect reported with no weapons or vehicles connected to the incident.

At this time, there is no information indicating a link between today’s incident and the one which occurred on Feb. 4.