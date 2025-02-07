BREAKING: UH student sexually assaulted in Welcome Center garage

Friday evening, UH students received an email about a sexual assault at knifepoint on campus, making it the third crime related incident this week.

According to the email, the incident occurred approximately 5:50 p.m., where UHPD was notified of an incident involving a UH student at the Welcome Center student parking garage. Students received this email approximately one hour after the incident.

While on the second floor of the garage, the student was approached by an unknown male who brandished a knife and forced his way into her vehicle along with her, said the email.

The suspect then threatened the student with the knife if she attempted to contact the police. The student was forcibly sexually assaulted by the suspect.

The name of the suspect is unknown. They are a black male with dark complexion, crew cut hairstyle, heavy build, wearing a black sweatshirt and dark-colored pants, according to the email.

There was only one suspect reported with a knife, but no vehicles connected to the incident.

At this time, there is no information indicating a link between the incidents that occurred on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 involving scooter robberies.

“We understand the concerns of our community and want to reassure you that your safety and well-being remain our top priority,” said UH Public Relations department in a statement. “As these investigations continue, we urge all students, faculty and staff to remain vigilant. Be aware of your surroundings at all times.”

A petition has been circulated within the UH community, demanding more safety precautions on campus, and currently has about 1500 signatures. The petition can be found here.

