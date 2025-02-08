Suspect arrested, students dissatisfied with UH response following sexual assault case

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include up to date information.

Friday evening, a UH student was sexually assaulted at knifepoint on the second floor of the Welcome Center student parking garage, making it the third crime related incident this week.

UHPD informed students about the incident through an email.

The incident on Feb. 7

According to the email, the incident occurred approximately 5:50 p.m. Students received the email approximately one hour after the incident.

The student was approached by an unknown male who brandished a knife and forced his way into her vehicle along with her.

He then continued to threaten her with the knife if she attempted to contact the police. The student was forcibly sexually assaulted by the suspect.

The name of the suspect is unknown. They are a black male with dark complexion, crew cut hairstyle, heavy build, wearing a black sweatshirt and dark-colored pants, according to the email.

There was only one suspect reported with a knife, but no vehicles connected to the incident.

“We understand the concerns of our community and want to reassure you that your safety and well-being remain our top priority,” said UH PR in a statement. “As these investigations continue, we urge all students, faculty and staff to remain vigilant. Be aware of your surroundings at all times.”

Students, parents express concerns

Students demanded accountability after Friday’s email as outrage and fear increased within the UH community.

“I never felt unsafe, especially in the Welcome Center garages since it was previously considered one of the safest places to park on campus,” said honors chemical engineering sophomore Jenna Caratao. “But now, I feel very unsafe going out alone, especially after this incident.”

Caratao was parked approximately at the same spot and went to her car 20 minutes after UHPD was informed about the incident.

At that time, she was unaware about the crime as it was not communicated to the students by then.

“It wasn’t even dark when I left the parking garage, so I cannot even rely on daylight,” Caratao said.

Several parents have also been sharing their concerns over the safety of their children.

“I should feel confident and at ease when UH assures students that security will be added, but I do not,” said mother of psychology junior Jaleesa Gonzalez, Veronica Gonzalez. “The recent incidents make me very upset and does affect my decision to allow my child to attend a school where three crimes were committed in just under a couple of days of each other.”

In the light of the recent event, many students are coming out and sharing their stories on the UH subreddit.

Students shared their experiences where they were followed in broad daylight near the different garages.

“I also got followed once at school in broad daylight,” a reddit user commented on a post. “It’s actually scary when they chase you, I had to run into one of the buildings to lose him.”

Several of these posts were taken down by the UH Reddit mods, sparking even more concerns from students.

Earlier this week, two robberies had also occurred on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, where one incident took place at the same garage.

Students argue that they pay over $600 for garage parking and still have to fear for their safety.

The parking garages cost more money than the ungated parking lots but seem to have the same level and quality of security, Caratao said.

“For quite the price tag, I would expect there to be more safety measures in place,” said marketing senior Rammel Miranda. “Kind of makes you wonder where all that money we’re paying is going.”

There is an active demand from students and parents to increase safety measures by the University, especially since the campus holds evening classes.

There is an expectation from UHPD to increase their presence and especially after recent events, students’ safety should be number one priority, Miranda said.

Students like Miranda and Caratao also mentioned how it would help students to have personal self-defense equipment like pepper spray, however it can come at a high price for many college students.

“I strongly believe that it is the University’s responsibility to ensure the welfare of the students by tightening security, adding increased surveillance to areas of the campus and even illuminating areas that are dimmer during the night,” Miranda said.

Recent arrest of the suspect

The University released a statement informing students about an arrest that matches the suspect’s description on Saturday morning.

“UHPD arrested the suspect last night near the scene,” the statement said. “We are unable to release anything further at this time, including the identity of the suspect, as this is an ongoing criminal investigation.”

According to the statement, UHPD has four officers assigned 24/7 patrols at the Welcome Center garage, and the UH Executive Steering Committee on Safety and Security is meeting to develop a comprehensive plan with both immediate and long-term strategies.

While students and parents feel a little relieved that the suspect was caught within 24 hours, they are not satisfied with the University’s reaction and the late communication received.

UH needs to send an alert to all students as soon as it is reported, so that students know as soon as possible and be on the look out, Veronica Gonzalez said.

“It is mind boggling, they are only increasing security in one section when we know we have problems all across campus,” said pre-business freshman Adil Baig. “They’re just doing this in their response to what happened specifically at Welcome Center garage to alleviate the concerns for users of that garage, but not campus-wide.”

Petition stopped, protest scheduled

As of Friday night, a petition was circulated within the UH community demanding more safety precautions on campus.

However, Saturday morning students started to figure out that the petition has been taken down. According to the petition, it was taken down because of inappropriate content.

“It is a clear response from the University that they don’t really care about the students’ opinion on campus,” Baig said. “They make some vague statement that they’re going to solve the issue, but really they’re just trying to bury the issue deeper and deeper.”

Deeds not Words at UH has organized a protest on campus in response to the latest incidents. The protest will be held at Butler Plaza on Feb. 12 from 12 p.m. onwards.

Various student organizations have also released a statement of demands, to ensure safety on campus.

