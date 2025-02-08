UH students, faculty make predictions ahead of Super Bowl LIX

On Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m., the University of Houston and people worldwide will gather around their television sets for the NFL’s premier event: the Super Bowl. For six months, 32 teams fought tooth and nail for a spot in New Orleans, and now only two remain.

High stakes battle

Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, represent the AFC. The Chiefs will look to make history by winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy for three straight seasons.

Representing the NFC are the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and MVP nominee running back Saquon Barkley. The Eagles are in their second Super Bowl in three seasons and are looking to win it for the first time since the 2017 season.

This year’s event will be a rematch of Super Bowl 57, where Kansas City beat Philadelphia 38-35.

These two teams will enter the Caesars Superdome, but only one will walk out as champions.

Student and faculty opinions

In anticipation of this event, UH students and faculty gave their opinions on how they feel about this game, how it will play out and who will win.

The referees will receive a lot of attention because they have been accused of favoring the Chiefs on multiple occasions.

“Won’t be easy for the Eagles, what with Kansas playing with 18 players at all times,” finance senior Juan Bustamante said.

On Tuesday, The NFLRA and Roger Goodell said that the assumptions are ridiculous and insulting.

While Kansas City and Philadelphia aren’t the most likable teams on campus, there must be a winner.

“Might be in the minority here but I actually would not be mad if the Chiefs won this year, only because that means DHop (DeAndre

Hopkins) gets a ring,” media production junior Daniel Rodriguez said.

Others believe the Eagles’ running game is enough to push them over the edge and allow them to fly away with the Chiefs’ triple-crown chances.

“I’m a fan of neither of the teams, not that they’re not good,” Director of DSA and Center for Student Media Lawerence Daniel. “I will say ‘Fly, Eagles Fly’. The Eagles will win 24-10, and I think Saquon Barkley is going to be the MVP. They’re gonna catch the Chiefs off-guard.”

Some think that the matchup is too close to call and give valid reasons for both teams to win.

“It would be a moment in history if Kansas City wins cause no team has ever won three in a row,” media production professor Craig Crowe said. “At the same time, I think the Philadelphia Eagles have the ability to stop that, especially with the two young guns. They have the ability to overcome the Chiefs’ defensive schemes. It’s just can Philadelphia’s defense overcome what’s going on in Kansas City.”

And for others, their fandom for either team is so strong that they let out a battle cry:

“Cawwwwwwww,” sociology junior Arturito Martinez said.

