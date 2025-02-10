SGA to postpone 2025 elections as organization remains under mandate

On Feb. 5, the Student Government Association convened for a special session to vote on new bylaws and constitution.

The Senate passed their new bylaws in a 20-10 vote. However, they failed to pass their constitution in an 18-24 vote.

As a result, the organization still remains under a mandate and will be unable to address any other SGA affairs until they pass their new constitution.

Election postponed

Since the SGA still remains under a mandate, the organization’s 2025 SGA elections are postponed.

At this time, the organization is unable to schedule an election date or make appointments, including appointing an election commissioner, until they agree to pass the new constitution.

If the Senate fails to pass the new constitution by the end of 61st administration’s term, the Director of the Center for Student Involvement will oversee SGA’s 2025 elections.

Senate passes bylaws, fails to pass constitution

The Senate passed their new bylaws successfully in a 20-10 vote, meeting the minimum threshold of 20 votes needed to pass the bylaws.

“We are a University sponsored organization. We have to do what the University tells us to do,” said Sen. Lauren Williford. “If we don’t pass this, we don’t continue.”

The Senate failed to agree on the updated constitution, falling 5 votes short of the required 3/4th Senate majority.

During the Jan. 29 meeting, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Paul Kittle clarified that the Senate can write a new constitution and bylaws; however, it would require his approval.

“The executive branch is representative of the student body. It was my decision that instead of meeting with just the president, we’d meet with the three branches’ leaders,” Kittle said during the meeting on Jan. 29. “The thought was to have it drafted, give it to the Senate and then let them edit.”

Attorney General’s appointment considered void

At the meeting, Karla Landa shared with the Senate that their appointment as Attorney General on Nov. 25 is considered void.

“Any nominations made prior to the drafting and ratification of a Constitution and Bylaws that establish a multi-branch governing body with appropriate checks and balances will need to be voided,” said Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Kowalka in an email sent to Landa on Jan. 30.

Landa had been giving the Attorney Generals’s reports since the Senate voted to appoint her.

“They’re telling me I’m not Attorney General anymore, which is weird,” Landa said. “I was here three weeks ago, the advisors knew I was here. I gave a report as the Attorney General as well.”

Earlier, SGA had been given a deadline to fill their vacant Attorney General position by Jan. 31, 2025 in a letter delivered to the organization on Nov. 6, 2024.

However, since the Senate did not pass a new constitution and bylaws before then, they have been unable to fill positions, including the Attorney General position.

“I went through three different processes to get where I am. I had an interview, gave a speech and 75% of the Senate had to vote me in,” Landa said. “I did all of that to be told I am no longer Attorney General.”

