BREAKING: Student robbed at gunpoint, fourth crime reported in a week

Tuesday evening, UH students received an email about another robbery on campus, making it the fourth crime-related incident within the past week.

According to the email, the incident occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. at the Metro bus stop 4900 MLK Blvd where the complainant was approached by four suspects.

One of the suspects displayed a silver semi-automatic pistol and demanded the victim’s cell phone. He then complied without resistance and handed over the phone. The complainant was not injured.

The suspects were described as one male, wearing black pants with dreads, and three females, one of whom was wearing a camo black hoodie. The other two suspects were not described.

They were last seen leaving the location on foot, heading southbound on Martin Luther King Blvd. No vehicles related to the incident were reported.

At this time, there is no information indicating a link between the incidents that occurred on Feb. 4, Feb. 5 and Feb. 7.

These are the only confirmed incidents at this time.