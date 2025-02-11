Letter from the editor: UH continues to fail its students

It saddens me to have to write this. What happened on Friday night should not have happened. It’s the accumulation of errors the University has failed to correct regarding their safety priorities.

Time and time again, students have asked for better lighting, more security, a tighter leash around UHPD’s patrols and just an overhaul of the University’s concern for its students’ safety.

It’s fair to say that the University has not prioritized student safety at all. It is an absolute slap to the face to read a statement that said only four officers will be stationed at one garage when there are over 66 commissioned peace officers and 94 security officers available for the University’s disposal. That is unacceptable when we have four other garages filled to the brim with student cars.

The lighting project which has been ongoing since before the pandemic is not even completed yet with the lighting being nothing but subpar. So far, the University has only installed underground wiring in Zones A, B, C, D, E and F.

Phase II of the construction is set to be completed by Summer 2026 but the amount of lights, security and cameras is still to be determined.

Lighting is only one issue among several that the University is taking too long to address. In the same week, two scooters were robbed and we still do not have an update on the suspect of those two incidents and whether or not they are related.

Something needs to change. It’s time for students to demand more than just empty promises from the University. UH students have already taken charge with Deeds not Words hosting a protest at Butler Plaza on Wednesday, today, at 12 p.m. There has also been the emergence of Coog Escorts who will plan a buddy system for students walking late at night.

But the demands shouldn’t stop there. Students need to keep the energy going not just for the student who was traumatized Friday night, but for all the students who fear walking late at night.

If you or someone else wants their voice heard, The Cougar is here to amplify student voices.