Scooter incidents possibly related, police say

Wednesday afternoon, UH sent an email with updates to the UH community regarding the recent crimes on campus. The police believe the scooter incidents could be related.

There is no connection between the robberies and the sexual assault.

In order to combat the rise in crime, UH has doubled the amount of security officers on campus. Security is now stationed at six of the parking garages and 10 lots.

“Additional security personnel are on bikes and carts patrolling all of campus, including all parking areas and high-traffic areas,” the email said.

The crime on Feb. 11 that involved a student held at gunpoint at the bus stop in front of the Rec Center is in the beginning stages of the investigation.

[email protected]