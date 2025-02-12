UPDATE: Charges filed for the sexual assault case

Wednesday afternoon, the administration and finance department informed students about an update on the sexual assault incident, through an email.

Charges have been filed in the case against a suspect, whose name or identity has not been revealed by UH, and a new arrest warrant has been issued. As of now, the man is not in custody.

“We are aggressively pursuing all cases and working closely with Harris County law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s office,” the email said. “They have accepted charges this morning for the individual initially arrested Friday for the recent sexual assault on campus.”

An initial arrest had taken place on Friday night, Feb. 7, at the same spot where the crime took place.

According to court documents, Eric Latroy Brown, 40, was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and a count of aggravated robbery.

However, as of now, Brown is not in custody and there is a warrant out for his arrest, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The reports say that the 21-year-old victim was cleaning the trash out of her car and getting ready for a sorority event when Brown approached her and asked to borrow a pen.

She told him she didn’t have one and that’s when he pushed her in the car, put the knife to her neck and assaulted her.

According to the records, Brown has a criminal history dating back as far as 2004, with convictions predominantly for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault of a family member in 2019. Court records list him as a resident of southeast Houston, nearly five miles from the UH campus.

This is a developing story and The Cougar will continue to report on it.

