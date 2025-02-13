Ben Williams to serve as next Houston soccer coach

Houston Athletics named Ben Williams the new head coach of Houston soccer, making him the seventh head coach in the program’s history.

The move is currently pending approval from the UH System Board of Regents.

“I am truly honored to join the University of Houston and lead the soccer program,” Williams said in a statement. “I’m incredibly eager to return to the city where I spent four fantastic years.”

The Liverpool, England native comes to UH after spending last season as head coach at Stephen F. Austin. In his lone season with the Ladyjacks, he led the team to the largest single-season turnaround in Division I with a 14-4-2 record in 2024 after they went 2-14-2 in 2023.

The Jacks went on to win the Southland Conference Regular Season and Tournament Championships and made it to the NCAA Tournament. For his efforts, Williams was named Southland Conference Coach of the Year.

Williams also has experience playing at the collegiate level for the Oklahoma Wesleyan Hawks from 2011-2015. In four seasons, he won three regular-season conference championships, and two conference tournament championships and participated in four national tournaments, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2013.

