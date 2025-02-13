From heartbreak to hope: Houston baseball seeks Big 12 redemption

A new college baseball season is here, and the Houston Cougars are gearing up for another year in the Big 12 conference.

“With a lot of new guys in the program, it has taken some time to adjust,” junior outfielder Brandon Bishop said. “We have figured out what we want to do as a team this season and have become close.”

With the shifting landscape of the conference and a roster full of new talent, the Cougars are looking to rebound from a challenging 2024 season.

Entering their second year in the Big 12, Houston will look to improve upon their 26-28 overall record and 7-21 conference record from last year.

With a mix of transfers and freshmen joining the roster, the Cougars have built their lineup to compete in this new-look conference.

Key offseason moves

Coach Todd Whitting is entering his 15th season at Houston and has made serious moves in the offseason to add to an already talented roster.

The Cougars welcome back senior outfielder and pitcher Malachi Lott, who transferred from Sam Houston State in the offseason. Previously, Lott played his first two years of collegiate baseball for UH until he transferred to Sam Houston State last season.

“I felt like it was God’s plan to decide to return here,” Lott said.

The two-way player has made a significant impact in both programs and is set for a breakout year in 2025.

Houston’s most significant move was acquiring three players from Blinn College who won the 2024 NJCAA National Championship: Bishop, junior infielder Cade Climie and junior infielder Connor McGinnis.

The addition of Climie, the preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and NJCAA World Series MVP, is one of the most exciting off-the-field changes.

Climie was a standout hitter at Blinn College and had a .394 batting average and 20 home runs last season, making him a force to watch in the Cougars’ lineup.

According to D1Baseball.com, he is the No. 64 player in the 2025 MLB draft projections. His experience will be valuable as Houston seeks to improve its offensive production.

“I’ve been through a lot, and I know what it takes to win,” Climie said. “I am trying to do the same things that gave us success at Blinn and bring them here and do even better.”

Houston’s other additions, Bishop and McGinnis, were key contributors to Blinn College’s championship run. Bishop brings a wealth of experience, having spent time at Texas A&M before a standout career at Blinn.

“At Blinn, I was a team leader, and I look to carry over that leadership here,” Bishop said.

McGinnis, a former Region XIV Player of the Year, adds to Houston’s talented infield and will be a key piece in the Cougars’ success.

Incoming freshman

The Cougars also addressed their needs in the 2025 class by adding six players out of high school.

Those include five freshman pitchers: Danny Carcello, Kendall Hoffman, Connor Osier, Chris Perez and Logan Reid. Freshman infielder Jackson LaLima rounds out the class for UH.

Houston had a clear focus when signing this class: to reload their pitching rotation with young talent and add a key utility player in the infield.

Veteran returners

The Cougars lost their top three hitters last season and have enough returners and new talent to fill in the gaps.

Junior catcher Kenneth Jimenez will be a key piece to this Houston squad as he had a solid defensive year last season and is respected around the conference. He made a huge offensive impact as he led the team in on-base percentage (.476) and finished fourth on the team in batting average (.295).

Junior infielder Coby DeJesus is also another player to watch this season. The Diboll, Texas, product can play third base and second base but primarily stays at shortstop.

He had an impressive 2024 season defensively with a .957 fielding percentage and only five errors. He also swung the bat well, finishing with a .267 batting average and 36 hits in 2024.

A Houston pitcher to watch this season is junior pitcher Michael Benzor.

He appeared in 19 games last season and did not allow an earned run in his first 11 outings. Opponents only batted .184 against him last season, and he managed a 3.21 ERA.

For Houston to succeed, these returners and several others need to be the cornerstone of this program.

Big 12 landscape

The Big 12’s No.1 and No.3 teams, Oklahoma and Texas, have departed, leaving the conference wide open for new contenders.

Houston will face familiar foes in addition to newcomers Arizona State, Arizona and Utah, who joined the conference this season from the PAC 12.

Despite these changes, Oklahoma State remains the favorite to win the conference. The Cowboys, who received nine first-place votes in the preseason poll, will be the team to watch this season.

With four first-place votes, Arizona is another top contender, and TCU, which ranked third in the poll, should also remain competitive.

West Virginia, Texas Tech and Arizona State round out the middle of the pack, but Houston’s 2025 season will be defined by how well they can compete against these teams and take advantage of matchups where they are favored.

Houston’s challenge

Houston enters the season ranked 11th in the Big 12 preseason poll, but its favorable schedule, the influx of talent from high school and the transfer portal could make the Cougars a surprise contender.

Facing powerhouse teams like No. 1 Texas A&M on May 6 and No. 7 Oregon State on Feb. 19 will test Houston, but if they can perform well in these challenging games, they could rise in the standings.

Final thoughts

Houston could be one of the sleeper teams of the 2025 season.

While they’re not expected to contend for the conference title immediately, the addition of talent through transfers and new recruits could propel them to a middle-tier finish.

A strong run in non-conference play, especially in games against ranked opponents, could give the Cougars momentum heading into the heart of the Big 12 schedule.

The 2025 season presents a challenging yet promising opportunity for the Cougars to establish themselves as contenders in the Big 12.

As the team enters a new season, a combination of veteran leadership and fresh talent sets the stage for a promising spring.

The Cougars will open up their season with a three-game series against Minnesota beginning Feb. 14 at Schroeder Park. A month after opening day, UH will begin Big 12 play on March 14, against Texas Tech at home.

