Houston Rodeo’s 2025 lineup draws mixed student reactions: ‘Where’s the variety?’

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the largest event of its kind in the world, released its entertainment lineup for the 2025 season on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The rodeo, known for attracting top talent, will run from Mar. 4 to Mar. 23 at NRG Park. Country artist Reba McEntire will open the lineup on opening day, followed by performers including Houston rapper Bun B, Post Malone and Parker McCollum with Luke Bryan closing out the event.

“Each season, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo aims to bring a strong lineup of artists that reflect our Western roots while still offering an array of music that embraces Houston’s culture,” said the rodeo’s president and CEO Chris Boleman, in a press release.

Despite the rodeo’s effort to offer a variety in its entertainment lineup, many students feel this year’s selection does not cater to all-ages.

“Nobody knows who most people on the list are,” said psychology freshman Alexandria Gomez. “I think they’re not catering toward younger generations.”

Gomez said she believes the rodeo caters primarily to country fans, which limits its appeal to a broader audience.

“I feel like, especially now that more people are moving to Houston, they should have a more diverse lineup,” she said.

Some students acknowledged the rodeo’s country-heavy selection as fitting for the event but still hoped for greater variety.

“I feel like the lineup is very country-oriented,” said civil engineering sophomore Fode Sakho. “But it’s the rodeo, so it makes sense.”

Sakho said he liked some of the artists in the lineup, mentioning Bun B as a cool pick and expressing a preference for Luke Bryan. While he doesn’t listen to much country music, he enjoys some artists, including Bryan. He also mentioned Post Malone as a favorite but was unfamiliar with much of the rest of the lineup.

This year will be Sakho’s first time attending the rodeo, and he said he looks forward to experiencing the event despite his concerns about the lineup.

Like Gomez, Sakho believes the rodeo should offer more variety in its musical selection to reflect the diversity of Houston.

“Houston itself is not the most country part of Texas,” he said. “I feel like mostly country is a bit wild, but I get it.”

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has traditionally featured a strong country music presence but has also included artists from other genres over the years. Past lineups have featured pop, R&B and Latin artists, though country remains the dominant genre.

While some students believe the rodeo should expand its selection further, others see the country-heavy lineup as an essential part of the event’s identity.

The 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will feature 20 nights of concerts along with rodeo competitions, livestock exhibitions and carnival attractions. Tickets for the rodeo can be found here.

