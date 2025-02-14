No. 23 Houston women’s golf finishes fourth at Collegiate Invitational

No. 23 Houston women’s golf finished fourth at 10 over 874 in the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

The Cougars were led by junior Moa Svendenskiold who finished fifth at 3 under 213.

In the opening round, the Cougars were led by Svendenskiold as she completed her first round at 4 under 68 with eight birdies. Junior Alexa Saldana finished close behind at even par 72 with two birdies to call her own.

Meanwhile, junior Natalie Saint Germain ended at 1 over 73 with two birdies. Despite scoring an eagle on No. 12 and a single birdie on No. 17, freshman Annika Ishiyama finished her round at 5 over 77.

Sophomore Maelynn Kim concluded at 6 over 78 with two birdies.

Playing as an independent, senior Hyeonji Kang finished Houston’s opening round at 2 over 74 with 3 birdies.

Onto the second round on Saturday morning, Ishiyama improved from her previous round and finished at even par 72 with three birdies.

Right behind was Svedenskiold at 1 over 73 with three birdies of her own.

The remaining Cougars, Saldana, Kim, Saint Germain and Kang concluded their second round with the same result at 3 over 75. Saldana with three birdies, Kim with four birdies and Kang with two birdies.

In the third round, Kim and Svedenskiold improved from the second round as Kim finished at 1 under 71 with four birdies and Svedenskiold at even par with two birdies.

Saldana, Saint Germain and Kang concluded their round at 1 over 73, with both Saldana and Saint Germain scoring five birdies each and Kang with three birdies.

Ishiyama finished at 9 over 81 with a single birdie.

The Cougars will next compete at the Chevron Collegiate at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas on Feb. 24-25.

