No. 6 Houston men’s basketball set for showdown against No. 13 Arizona in tight conference race

No. 6 Houston men’s basketball will travel to Tucson, Ariz. to face the No. 13 Arizona Wildcats. Houston currently leads the Big 12 conference by a single game, and with Arizona close behind, a loss could shake up the standings.

Tough road for the Cougars

Arizona, boasting an 11-1 home record, thrives in one of the most intimidating arenas in the country. The Wildcats’ deafening crowd makes McKale Center a brutal environment for all visiting teams. Houston must be at its best to withstand the pressure.

Historically, the Cougars and Wildcats are tied at six wins a piece in their 12 previous meetings. The winner of Saturday’s game will tip the all-time record in their favor. The last time these two teams met in 2022, Houston secured a 72-60 victory. However, this time, the stakes are even higher with the Cougars’ first-place spot on the line.

Keys to Success

For the Cougars to secure a win, their defense must be a priority. Arizona is a high-scoring team, so applying pressure, limiting turnovers and dictating the pace will be essential. Anticipating a tough defensive battle, coach Kelvin Sampson emphasized decision-making and discipline leading up to the game.

“What they’ve learned is not necessarily how not to turn it over,” Sampson said. “But how to make better decisions.”

In their recent 76-65 win against Baylor, Houston allowed only four offensive rebounds and turned the ball over seven times. Offensively, the Cougars shot 50.9% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range. The Cougars played with confidence and took more shots, outperforming the Bears despite their 57.9 FG% and 60% accuracy from beyond the arc.

Houston will need to continue their defensive brand of basketball to overpower Arizona’s efficiency.

“Defense has been the main focus,” graduate guard L.J. Cryer said. “We gotta get back to being us, and just go out there and lock down on defense.”

Arizona averages 43.7% FG and maintains a 12.5-point margin over opponents. The Wildcats also continue to dominate the boards with an average of 40.9 points from rebounds. To limit second-chance opportunities, Houston must control the glass and minimize openings.

Sticking to their game

Despite Arizona’s strengths, the Cougars remain committed to their own style of play.

“We wanna go in there and play our game,” Cryer said.

The Cougars pride themselves on toughness, efficiency and strong team chemistry which have been key factors in their success. Rather than adapting to Arizona’s tempo, they plan to dictate the flow and play how they always have.

“We just gotta come in there and be who we are,” redshirt junior guard Emmanuel Sharp said. “We gotta play to our culture and be tough.”

The opponent

This game will likely be determined by a battle of the backcourt, where Houston must stand their ground against Arizona’s experienced guards. The Wildcats shoot an impressive 47.4% from the field, but the Cougars remain unphased.

“We’re approaching this like every other game,” redshirt sophomore guard Terrance Arcenaux said. “We go in and practice with the same mindset every day.”

Arizona’s graduate guard Caleb Love, a 6’4 veteran known for his explosive scoring potential, poses a major threat. Averaging 15.6 points per game, Love scores efficiently no matter where he is on the court.

“We got to get up in him,” Sharp said. “We got to respect him. We can’t come out lackadaisical and lazy, and let them throw the first punch.”

Another key contributor is Arizona’s sophomore guard KJ Lewis, a 6’4 senior guard averaging 11.4 points at home with a 52.1 FG%.

Junior guard Jaden Bradley’s ability to read defense will also challenge Houston’s perimeter. Bradley has a knack for forcing turnovers and disrupting passes. He also wields an 82.8 free throw percentage, making it imperative that the Cougars do not send him to the line.

While the guard’s performance is critical, the Cougars emphasize their whole-team approach. Their foundation relies on relentless defense and unity on the court.

“It’s not just one-on-one basketball, we need all five people guarding the ball,” Cryer said. “Just having each other’s back is the main thing.”

The Cougars will tip off against the Wildcats on Saturday at 1 p.m. at McKale Memorial Center ESPN.

