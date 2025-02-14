UH confirms scooter robbery connection, suspect arrested

On Friday evening, UH sent out an email to students stating that the two scooter robberies on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 are connected and the suspect has been charged with two counts of felony robbery.

Steven Marquize Simon was arrested on Feb. 12 for the scooter robberies and remains in custody.

There are no updates on the robbery of a cellphone that occurred on Feb. 11 and the sexual assault that occurred on Feb. 7.

Eric Latroy Brown was arrested for unrelated charges and was released the same day for lack of evidence, according to the Houston Chronicle. He was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and a count of aggravated robbery on Feb. 12 for the incident on Feb. 7.

There is currently a warrant out for his arrest.

There is still no official response from UHPD or the University as to why Brown was released or if the officers knew he was the suspect when they arrested him.

The Cougar is closely following the investigation and will continue to update the UH community.

