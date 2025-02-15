ESPN’s College Day pregame show coming to Houston on Feb. 22

ESPN College Gameday will make its return to Houston for the first time since 2019, when the Cougars square off against Iowa State on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Very few, if any, current students can recount firsthand what the atmosphere was like in March 2019, when No.8 Houston lost to UCF 69-64. Thus, this will be a completely new experience for the vast majority.

During the season’s final seven weeks, College Gameday travels to different venues, highlighting premier matchups, and giving the programs’ faithful a chance to express their excitement and school spirit live for the world to see.

The pregame talk show features a panel of Jay Bilas, Rece Davis, Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter and Jay Williams.

No. 6 Houston stands alone atop the Big 12 with their 13-1 conference record, while the No.10 Iowa State Cyclones have been a top-10 team nationally all year and were ranked as high as No.2 earlier in the season.

Unique access features Sideline Club seating located behind the ESPN crew for the first 400 students, allowing them to bring eye-catching signs for the show.

Additionally, early arrivals will have an opportunity to be selected to participate in the State Farm halfcourt shot for a chance to win $19,000.

There is a multitude of ways to catch a game, whether at home or around campus, but the Fertitta Center will be the place to be next Saturday, with doors opening as early as 7:30 a.m.

