Houston men’s golf opens season at Houston Classic and Bentwater Intercollegiate tournament

The Houston men’s golf team opened their individual spring schedule with two tournaments: the Houston Classic in Humble and the Bentwater Intercollegiate in Montgomery.

Several golfers recorded top-15 finishes despite rainy conditions across the two-day tournament.

Sophomore Hudson Weibel led the Cougars by shooting 3-under-par and finished in fifth place at the Houston Classic.

Senior Laurenz Schiergen followed one stroke behind at 2-under-par and finished in a two-way tie for sixth place.

Other placements include sophomore Chi Chun Chen, who finished two over in a seven-way tie for 15th place, and junior Ruben Lindsay, who shot 5-over-par and tied for 29th place.

At the Bentwater Intercollegiate tournament, sophomore Grant Doggett led the Cougars by finishing 3-over-par and setting a new career best on 54 holes.

Following behind was junior teammate Bryant Hiskey II, who finished 4-over-par and placed 15th.

Chen finished in 44th place and shot nine over par.

Next, the Cougars open the spring season as a team at the Border Olympics at the Laredo Country Club in Laredo, Texas, on Feb. 17-18.

