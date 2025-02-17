Houston baseball strikes back to take season-opening series against Minnesota

After a blowout loss in their season opener, Houston baseball came back with a vengeance as they secured back-to-back wins to take the series over Minnesota

Game one

Houston struggled in their season opener on Friday, suffering a crushing 14-3 loss to Minnesota at Schroeder Park.

Minnesota seized a four-run lead within the first inning as Houston struggled to catch up. Houston’s pitching stumbled from the first pitch as junior starter Ryan Dollar lasted only two-thirds of an inning before being pulled. The seven pitchers used from the bullpen didn’t fare much better, allowing 11 additional runs as the game continued.

Houston’s offense remained silent until the sixth inning when sophomore outfielder Tre Broussard put a hit on the board with a single to left-center field. Junior infielder Cade Clime responded with an error-ridden single-turned-triple, that drove Broussard home. To finish the inning, junior infielder Carsten Sabathia hit Houston’s first home run of the season to make it 13-3.

Minnesota’s pitching staff shut out the Cougars, with sophomore pitcher Cole Selvig striking out six over six innings and junior reliever Joe Sperry keeping the rest of the game scoreless.

Even with home-field advantage, Houston could not generate enough offense to stay in the game.

Game two

Despite being out-hit 5-4, Houston relied on their baserunning and pitching to secure a 4-2 victory Saturday.

Pitching proved to be the difference in Houston’s redemption. Junior starting pitcher Paul Schmitz delivered a strong performance through six innings, allowing just two runs while striking out six. Sophomore relievers Alex Solis and Richie Roman combined for three shutout innings, with Roman securing the save.

The Cougars came in hot in the first inning when Clime scored on a double from junior infielder Connor McGinnis. Although Minnesota briefly took the lead in the third with a two-run homer from junior outfielder Drew Berkland, McGinnis answered in the fifth with a two-run blast of his own to center field, successfully putting the Cougars back on top.

A crucial insurance run came in the sixth when senior outfielder Irvin Weems scored on a wild pitch, bringing the Cougars one batter closer to a win.

Minnesota threatened the Cougars in the eighth, loading the bases with no outs after a single, double and hit-by-pitch. Solis took control, forcing a double play that cut down the lead runner at home. He followed up by forcing a fielder’s choice and finishing the inning unscathed.

Houston’s defense finished the game strong, securing the victory and tying the series 1-1.

Game three

Houston held off a late Minnesota rally to secure an 8-7 victory and close the series with a winning record on Sunday.

The game was a back-and-forth battle as both teams sought to take the series. Minnesota struck first in the third inning with a home run from sophomore infielder Charlie Sutherland and two doubles. However, Houston responded immediately as they stole a 3-2 lead in the bottom after a wild pitch and a two-run double from senior infielder Aaron Lugo. Lugo continued to have a standout night at the plate, batting 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs.

Minnesota continued to challenge the Cougars as they tied the game in the fourth, but Houston answered with runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to reclaim control.

Houston secured their win in the seventh inning as they tacked on three additional runs.

Junior outfielder Jake Tatom’s RBI single and junior infielder Tyler Cox’s sacrifice fly extended the lead to 8-7, putting the Cougars in position to close it out. The game was then left up to the pitchers to secure the win.

On the mound, Houston used seven pitchers, with graduate starter Antoine Jean earning the win and Roman securing his second save of the season. Minnesota challenged Houston for the last time in the ninth, taking advantage of a throwing error to cut the lead down to one. With the tying run on base, Roman shut the door with a strikeout, locking in the victory.

The Cougars improved to 2-1 on the season, an improbable turnaround after the opener.

Next up, Houston will travel to UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday to face No. 18 Texas. The game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

[email protected]